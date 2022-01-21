TV shows, Broadway, no longer put on hold in 2022 over COVID-19





The coronavirus pandemic started in late 2019, spread to the United States in early 2020, and as of 2022 is still affecting Hollywood and the rest of the world. In 2020 and 2021, many events, including the Tokyo Olympics, have been postponed, canceled or delayed amid the ups and downs of the global pandemic. An uptick in COVID-19 cases in December 2021 and January 2022 led to another wave of shutdowns in Hollywood, halting work on TV shows, Broadway musicals and more. Hugh Jackman, who plays Professor Harold Hill in the 2022 series of The music man in New York, tested positive for the virus after the Christmas holidays. Her positive diagnosis came just days after her co-star Sutton Foster, who plays Marian Paroo, missed a preview of their musical following her own positive COVID test. My symptoms are, like, a cold. I have a scratchy throat and a runny nose. But I’m fine, the Australia native said in a video via his Instagram on December 28, 2021. I’m just going to do everything I can to get better as soon as possible. As soon as I’m done, I’ll be back on stage and heading to River City. Jackman’s health scare at the end of the year led to The music man postponing the rest of its holiday previews in hopes of returning to the stage on January 2. The Winter Garden Theatre, however, later announced that the show would not resume until January 6 following the continued spread of the coronavirus. The Sundance Film Festival announced Jan. 5 that it would no longer be hosting in-person events for the event, which was scheduled to run Jan. 20-30. The iconic festival opted to make all of its screenings and press events virtual this year as the Omicron variant grew. Despite the most ambitious protocols, the Omicron variant with its surprisingly high transmissibility rates pushes the boundaries of health security, travel and other infrastructure across the country, organizers said in a statement at the time. Elements of the Utah in-person festival will go live this year. Although they were disappointed not to offer the full hybrid experience and not to come together in person as planned, audiences this year will still experience the magic and energy of our festival. TV shows were not immune to the rise in COVID-19 cases after the holidays. Grey’s Anatomy Chose to postpone its return to production from January 10 to January 12. CBS NCIS: Los Angeles, on the other hand, delayed production from January to a later date in February. Scroll down to see all the events, shows, movies and more that were affected by the COVID-19 delays in 2022:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usmagazine.com/entertainment/pictures/tv-shows-broadway-more-put-on-hold-in-2022-over-covid-19/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos