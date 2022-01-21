Entertainment
Canadas Prince Andrew High School announces plans to change name | Prince Andrew
A Canadian secondary school named after the Duke of York has announced plans to rename itself, in a bid to distance itself from the growing controversy surrounding Queens second son.
The principal of Prince Andrew Secondary School in the province of Nova Scotia told families on Wednesday to expect change as the school seeks a name that upholds our values as a safe and inclusive space .
A school’s name should reflect our school community Our hope is to continue to build our identity as a positive, supportive and respectful community, with a name to match, principal Craig Campbell wrote in an email.
The high school of nearly 800 pupils was named in 1960 to commemorate the birth of Prince Andrew. While most students call the school PA, recent charges against the Duke of York mean the name is no longer tenable, the school said.
Community members initially raised concerns about the name in 2019, but efforts to rename the school have been met with opposition from former students and residents concerned about the loss of a historic connection.
Andrew is facing possible prosecution in the US amid accusations he molested Virginia Giuffre as a teenager. She alleges she was trafficked by Dukes’ friend Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender, and was forced to have sex with Andrew when she was 17. Andrew has repeatedly denied the allegations and never met Giuffre, despite being pictured the two together. .
Last week, the Queen stripped her second son of honorary military affiliations, leaving three Canadian regiments without a royal patron. His official Twitter account, The Duke of York, no longer exists and his YouTube account is no longer accessible.
The decision by Canadian high schools to sever all association with Andrew comes more than two years after Toronto’s SickKids Foundation, the country’s largest children’s hospital, ended Prince Andrews’ role as patron. Lakefield College in Ontario, which Andrew attended for a brief stint in his youth, ended Dukes’ tenure as honorary chairman of the schools’ founding board.
The school has formed a six-person committee, including students, staff and community members, as it begins the search for a new name. A local newspaper suggested Black civil rights leaders, pioneer politicians, a murdered policeman, or the area’s native name as possible candidates for the fame school.
