Canadas Prince Andrew High School announces plans to change name | Prince Andrew





A Canadian secondary school named after the Duke of York has announced plans to rename itself, in a bid to distance itself from the growing controversy surrounding Queens second son. The principal of Prince Andrew Secondary School in the province of Nova Scotia told families on Wednesday to expect change as the school seeks a name that upholds our values ​​as a safe and inclusive space . A school’s name should reflect our school community Our hope is to continue to build our identity as a positive, supportive and respectful community, with a name to match, principal Craig Campbell wrote in an email. The high school of nearly 800 pupils was named in 1960 to commemorate the birth of Prince Andrew. While most students call the school PA, recent charges against the Duke of York mean the name is no longer tenable, the school said. Chronology Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew To show 1999 In the early 90, Ghislaine Maxwellthe daughter of British media magnate Robert Maxwell, met an investment banker and financier Jeffrey Epstein. Their relationship was initially romantic, but it evolved into something closer to Maxwell being a confidant and personal assistant. Prince Andrew was reportedly introduced to Epstein by Maxwell in 1999, and Epstein is said to have visited the Queens private retreat in Aberdeenshire. Some have suggested that the introduction was made earlier. A 2011 letter to the Times of London of the princes then private secretary, Alastair Watson, suggests that Andrew and Epstein had known each other since the early 90s. 2000 Andrew, Maxwell and Epstein are seen together at donald trumps Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. Later that year, Epstein and Maxwell attended a joint birthday party at Windsor Castle hosted by the Queen. 2001 Andrew and Epstein vacation together and are pictured on a yacht in Phuket, Thailand, surrounded by topless women. The Times of London reported that the princes’ vacation was paid for by Epstein. In the same year, Virginie Giuffre, then 17, claims he had sex with Andrew at Maxwell’s home in Belgravia, London. Giuffre, whose surname was Roberts at the time of the alleged incidents, says she slept with Andrew twice more, at Epstein’s New York home and at an orgy on his private island in the Caribbean . 2008 Epstein is jailed for 18 months in Florida state court after pleading guilty to underage prostitution. 2010 Shortly after his release, Epstein receives a visit from Andrew in New York. The couple are pictured together in Central Park. Footage emerges years later, believed to have been shot on December 6, that appears to show Andrew inside Epstein’s Manhattan mansion saying goodbye to a woman behind a door. 2011 Andrew is quitting his role as UK trade envoy following a furor over Central Park photos. 2015 Allegations that Andrew had sex with Giuffre appear in Florida court documents linked to Epstein. Newspapers say she was forced to have sex with Andrew when she was 17, which is below the age of consent under Florida law. Buckingham Palace denies the allegations. The claims against Andrew are later expunged from U.S. civil court records following a ruling by federal judges. 2019 Andrew is accused of sexual impropriety by a second alleged victim of Epstein, Johanna Sjoberg. She claims he touched his chest in the Manhattan billionaires’ apartment in 2001. Buckingham Palace said the allegations were “categorically false”. August 10, 2019 Epstein is found dead in his jail cell after being re-arrested and charged with sex trafficking. A medical examiner says the death was a suicide. A pilot of Epstein’s private jet later that month claims Andrew was a passenger on earlier flights with the financier and Giuffre. November 2019 Andrew takes part in a disastrous BBC TV interview in which he claims he couldn’t have had sex with Giuffre because he was home from a visit to Pizza Express in Woking, and his description of his dancing with her beforehand could not be true because he was unable to sweat and had “no memory of ever meeting that lady”. After several days of backlash, Andrew announces he will step down from public duties “for the foreseeable future”. January 27, 2020 american attorney Geoffrey Berman made a public statement suggesting there was “no cooperation” with Andrew’s investigation. June 8, 2020 After Berman again claimed Andrew had ‘completely shut the door’ on his cooperation with the US investigation in March, the prince’s lawyers insist he has repeatedly offered to cooperate and accuse US prosecutors of misleading the public and breaching confidentiality. July 2020 Maxwell, who has rarely been seen in public in recent years, is being arrested by the FBI on Epstein-related charges. Unsealed testimony from a 2015 civil case reveals a series of allegations about her role in Epstein’s sex trafficking ring, including allegations that she trained underage girls as sex slaves. September 24, 2021 US officials confirm that Prince Andrew has received court documents relating to a civil sexual assault lawsuit from Giuffre, seeking damages. His lawyers had earlier said the duke had officially received the papers, but his legal team disputed the claim. Two weeks later, a New York court granted his lawyers access to the confidential settlement agreement between Giuffre and Epstein. October 11, 2021 London’s Metropolitan Police said they were taking no further action after a review of allegations that Prince Andrew assaulted Giuffre. In August, Met Commissioner Cressida Dick said no one was above the law and asked her team to review the material. December 30, 2021 Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial ends with a guilty verdict on five of the six charges she faced. Thank you for your opinion. Community members initially raised concerns about the name in 2019, but efforts to rename the school have been met with opposition from former students and residents concerned about the loss of a historic connection. Andrew is facing possible prosecution in the US amid accusations he molested Virginia Giuffre as a teenager. She alleges she was trafficked by Dukes’ friend Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender, and was forced to have sex with Andrew when she was 17. Andrew has repeatedly denied the allegations and never met Giuffre, despite being pictured the two together. . Last week, the Queen stripped her second son of honorary military affiliations, leaving three Canadian regiments without a royal patron. His official Twitter account, The Duke of York, no longer exists and his YouTube account is no longer accessible. The decision by Canadian high schools to sever all association with Andrew comes more than two years after Toronto’s SickKids Foundation, the country’s largest children’s hospital, ended Prince Andrews’ role as patron. Lakefield College in Ontario, which Andrew attended for a brief stint in his youth, ended Dukes’ tenure as honorary chairman of the schools’ founding board. The school has formed a six-person committee, including students, staff and community members, as it begins the search for a new name. A local newspaper suggested Black civil rights leaders, pioneer politicians, a murdered policeman, or the area’s native name as possible candidates for the fame school.

