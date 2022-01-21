Hilarious Bridget Everett Opens Up About Being A Stranger In Hollywood

From New York nightlife to HBO, Bridget Everett has crossed genres to win audiences over to her brand of irreverent and heartfelt comedy.

As the inspiration and star of the new series Somebody Somewhere, she plays Sam, a fictionalized version of herself still living in her Kansas hometown. Alongside a talented ensemble cast, she paints a compelling portrayal of someone who is saved from floundering by a city that never felt like home, and in doing so challenges notions of belonging to a particular place or version of themselves.

I thought it was really interesting to think about what it might be like for someone like Bridget Everett not going to New York but staying home. If you’re someone who feels like you’re a little too big or a little too big and you never fit into your hometown mold, what would it be like to come home? she said to sign on to do the HBO series.

Everett, 49, has long been an integral part of the Manhattan nightclub scene, making a name for himself performing alternative cabarets and scorching original songs at iconic institutions like Joes Pub. And in recent years, she’s charmed the rest of the country in roles on the small and big screen, in comedy series such as Comedy Centrals Inside Amy Schumer and HBOs Camping, as well as a dramatic turn in the Sundance hit.Patti Cake $.

She has been developing Somebody Somewhere, with co-producer Carolyn Strauss, since series creators Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen pitched the idea to her in 2018. Although the show is fictional, she said the themes, including the loss of her British sister to cancer, her upbringing.

Losing your voice, feeling like you’re rudderless in life, abandoning yourself to yourself, these are all things that hit close to the bone, Everett told NBC News.

While it might be hard to imagine the larger-than-life performer ever losing her voice, her outspokenness combined with wit, self-mockery and, of course, talent is part of what makes her, as well as the spectacle, so charming. Presented as a middle-aged story, the series is packed with existential dread, nostalgia, and comic relief, perfectly suited to what has been a disorienting and sometimes laughable time warp of the past two years.

Bridget Everett in “Someone Somewhere”. HBO

In Somebody Somewhere, Sam Miller (Everett) is in a state of uncertainty after moving to his hometown of Manhattan, Kansas to care for his dying sister and best friend, Holly, who has since succumbed to cancer. No longer a caretaker, she spends most of her time looking crestfallen, sleeping on the couch in Holly’s empty house, and working at a lackluster local testing facility.

His mother, father and surviving sister played with a deft combination of tragedy and comedy from Jane Brody, Mike Hagerty and Mary Catherine Garrison are too busy avoiding their grief and a host of other troubles to offer comfort to Sam .That’s pretty much the state of things until Sam befriends fellow student Joel (Jeff Hiller), a former high school classmate and choir aficionado. Always in love with Sams singing from their student years, Joel pushes her to participate in a local underground entertainment party, called Choir Practice. Led by charismatic MC, Fred Rococo (played by drag king Murray Hill), the open mic is a wild celebration of homosexualityand individuality, secretly set in a mall church, right in the heart of the buttoned-down hometown.

Choir Practice offers Sam a lifeline and the audience a glimmer of hope on his behalf: Maybe life in Kansas doesn’t have to be so bad after all.

In my home town, there are no gay bars. There isn’t even a gay party in a bar, as far as I know. But there is a gay community, Everett said of the inspiration for Choir Practice. She and the show’s creators have created a sort of aspirational home for gay residents of Manhattan and anyone who is part of this tribe by nature of being an outsider.

It’s for queer people and people who feel like they don’t fit in. It’s a kind of world of misfits finding each other and giving each other a sense of belonging, she said. It was more the representation of what I dreamed it could be and can be, and maybe what it is and I just don’t know.

Hiller joked about finding his own version of Choir Practice in the pre-internet, but only a few days as a student in his home state of Texas. With degrees in theology and theater, he found a queer community in the living room of his pastor, who associated the service with mimosas and occasionally received a participant in drag, he said.

Everett and Hillers’ symbiosis, on the subject of choir practice and just about anything with a punchline, is evident in the chemistry of their on-screen characters. If Sam and Everett’s own story are the soul of the show, Joel is its heart.

There was a mandate that nobody is a cliché. Everyone is a real person, and as part of that, they allowed me to tear up a little here and there. With Bridget, it was natural. There’s just a reality to the way people riff that you can’t really write on the page, Hiller said of developing her character with Everett and the show’s writers.

The end product is a nuanced and eye-catching performance that elevates the gay best friend figure to the hero of the show. Joel saves Sam from herself and does so with poise, humor and a healthy dose of tough love.

You can see how someone like Jeff, who seems unassuming, sweet, charming and funny, is going to be a problem in the best way for Sam, Everett said of Hillers’ performance.

Although Hillers’ mastery of the role suggests otherwise, the actor hasn’t often had the opportunity to play a starring role on screen. Instead, it was often cataloged as the catty server or, depending on itsIMDbpage, exhausted seller.

I will never play anyone other than a queer person. There are limits to my abilities, Hiller said wryly. And I have this theory that any role written for a queer person who’s overweight usually goes to a straight star. And all of the supporting roles for gay men are bitchy customer service reps. It’s just the state of Hollywood.

Thankfully, Everett is a student of queer-friendly New York nightlife, not Hollywood heteronormation. And Somebody Somewhere is more interested in challenging stereotypes, about people, small towns and middle age, than accepting the status quo.

What’s funny about this show is, when you have someone like Jeff, or Murray, or even me, sometimes Hollywood doesn’t know what to do with people who are different. And so you have to show them what to do with people who seem different,” she said.

The first season of Somebody Somewhere premiered on HBO Max on January 16.

This article originally appeared on NBC Out, NBC News’ LGBTQ vertical.