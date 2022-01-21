Festival du Voyageur will host a hybrid in-person and virtual event





Festival du Voyageur returns for its 53rd season, and this time the event is set to be a hybrid in-person and virtual format. On Thursday, the festival announced it was planning a number of events and performances by local artists. This year, participants will be able to head to Parc du Voyageur for outdoor activities, including a historical interpretation at Fort Gibraltar, a children’s playground, horse-drawn sleigh rides and snowshoeing. Festival-goers will also be able to enjoy maple taffy and music from a mobile concert trailer called Bote chansons. Le Relais du Voyageur will also return to the Center Culturel Franco-Manitobain (CCFM) with in-person and virtual performances daily and nightly on weekends. A selection of these performances will be available for viewing online for those at home. Darrel Nadeau, the festival’s general manager, said the festival was paddling like the Voyageurs did through troubled waters. Festival-goers want to be back at Parc du Voyageur to celebrate once again, dance and be festive, Nadeau said in a press release. We owe it to them to remain optimistic about the 2022 Festival lineup and have planned over 50 performances, outdoor activities and various ways to celebrate at home. Festival organizers said they continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and will adapt to any potential changes in public health restrictions. They underscored their commitment to creating a safe environment for those attending Festival du Voyageur. Tickets for Voyageur Park and CCFM events will go on sale in February in accordance with public health restrictions. The Festival du Voyageur will take place from February 18 to 27. More information about this year’s event can be found in line.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://winnipeg.ctvnews.ca/festival-du-voyageur-to-hold-hybrid-in-person-and-virtual-event-1.5748242 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos