Stunning British actress named ‘Hollywood’s next big thing’

The SONGS of Praise star’s daughter, Aled Jones, has been named ‘the next big thing’ in Hollywood by fashion bible Vogue.

Emilia Jones, 19, made her professional stage debut in the musical Shrek aged eight alongside Amanda Holden.

A decade later, the teenager won a breakthrough performance at the Gotham Awards for her turn in indie hit CODA, which was nominated for Best Picture at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

In the light of all his praises, voguecalled Emilia the “Breakout Star to Watch of the 2022s.”

Last month the Welsh singer – who shot to fame with his festive cover of Walking In The Air – opened up about his famous daughter during an appearance on ITV’s This Morning last month.

During the interview, the father-of-two briefly mentioned his daughter Emilia – noting that she works as an actress.

While Aled has worked in television since his days as an altar boy, presenting ITV’s Daybreak with Lorraine Kelly and Kate Garraway, fans may not know his daughter.

But the young star has actually appeared in many popular programs before, including Netflix’s hit drama Locke and Key.

Emilia plays lead character Kinsey Locke in the series – which follows three siblings investigating the gruesome murder of their parents on their ancestral estate.

She recently starred in the Apple TV movie CODA as the lead role Ruby, the only hearing member of a deaf family and the adaptation of the novel The Blier Family.

Emilia has also had roles in Incident in a Ghostland, Brimstone and a cameo role in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

Her impressive repertoire also extends to modeling, having posed for the cover of several magazines, including The Hollywood Reporter and Foxes.

She recently took part in a panel discussion of celebrity actresses, including Spencer star Kristen Stewart, Jessica Chastain and Jennifer Hudson.

While dad Aled remains in the UK, Emilia is often seen living and working in the US – posing for photos in New York and Los Angeles.

It seems the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree as Aled is also frequently seen on screen, having found his feet as a TV presenter after his choir days.

Aled rose to fame in 1985 for his version of Walking in the Air, the song from Channel 4’s Christmas short The Snowman.

The song managed to reach number five on the UK Singles Chart.

Aled went on to a successful music career, releasing 16 albums by the age of 16 and selling over six million copies.

He became a radio host for Classic FM in 2002 before becoming the face of Songs of Praise in 2004.

Aled has been married to his wife Claire Fossett since 2001 and shares children Emilia and Lucas together.

