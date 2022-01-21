Hollywood producer who swindled $30 million pleads guilty – Press Telegram





By Chris Dolmetsch | Bloomberg Hollywood producer William Sadleir will have to give up his 10,000 square foot Beverly Hills mansion and other assets after admitting to defrauding a BlackRock Inc. trust out of more than $30 million it invested in his business . Sadleir, 67, pleaded guilty Wednesday in New York to two counts of wire fraud and reached a forfeiture agreement with prosecutors, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement Thursday. Sadleir, who was due to stand trial next week, faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced on May 10. Sadleir is founder and former owner of Aviron Group LLC, a production and distribution company. He was arrested in May 2020 and accused of embezzling much of the $75 million invested in Aviron by the BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust. He has also been accused of using coronavirus relief funds for personal gain. While the decision to plead guilty is always difficult, it was important for Mr. Sadleir to take responsibility for his behavior, his lawyer, Matthew Schwartz, said in a statement. Mr. Sadleir apologizes to all those who have been hurt by his actions. According to prosecutors, Sadleir told the fund that some of the money was invested in prepaid media credits with a unit of ad agency GroupM Worldwide. But he actually sent $25 million to a fake company he created, GroupM Media Services LLC, the government said. He then used a significant portion of the money for himself, buying a seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion in Beverly Hills and making payments to Tesla Motors for a 2017 Model X and a private jet charter company. . As part of a plea deal with prosecutors, Sadleir agreed to lose at least $31.6 million, the Tesla and the mansion. The home, which has been featured multiple times in Architectural Digest, is on the market for $16.8 million, with amenities including a swimming pool, sauna, steam room and a man cave that makes you feel like you’re in it. went to heaven, according to the list on Zillow. Shameless conspiracy William Sadleir used his talent for selling stories to defraud a New York investment fund of more than $30 million using a fake company, fake documents and even a fake identity as part of a brazen plot that could be taken from one of the films he gave away, Williams said. In email exchanges with a representative of the fund, Sadleir posed as an employee of his fake company, assuring them that Aviron had approximately $27 million in prepaid media credits, prosecutors said. He was also accused of forging the signatures of BlackRock staff to authorize the release of guarantees, worth around $3 million, which the trust had used to secure its Aviron investment by obtaining liens on the intellectual property and other assets related to company films. Sadleir was the Chairman and CEO of Aviron and oversaw its operations from around 2015 until December 2019, when he lost control of Aviron and its subsidiaries in December 2019 after defaulting on a note from BlackRock .

