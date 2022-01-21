Review: In Whisper House, the living are the pawns of the dead

At least the ghosts are having fun.

Sunken-eyed, in musty Jazz Age whites, they weave and shimmer around the small stage at 59E59 Theaters the size of a backyard swimming pool luring the characters to their various destinies. There are only four living characters and a limited amount of Calamities, but those spirits are always working overtime. In Duncan Sheik and Kyle Jarrows Pocket Gothic, house of whispers, the ghosts (Alex Boniello and Molly Hager) deliver 12 of 14 songs, each an anthem to a villain beyond.

It’s good to be a ghost, they sing. It’s better to be dead.

A chamber musical planted in the stony ground of Maines in the early 1940s, Whisper House had its world premiere in 2010 at the Old Globe in San Diego and played in London in 2017. It has spent the past two years in a sort of limbo, having clocked a single 59E59 performance before the theater closed in 2020. It returns, tentatively, in a time of renewed anxiety and upgraded face masks.

The show, about the fear of the unknown and the trust that love requires, can also feel undefined. Directed by Steve Cosson, the artistic director of darling theater company the Civilians, it has atmosphere for days. (All credit goes to Jorge Arroyo and Jeff Croiters’ sepulchral lights and an excess of stage fog.) And the music is haunting nicely. When ghosts sing, anyway. But none of the living characters feel precisely real, and the book’s scenes falter under the weight of metaphor.

Whisper House opens with a boy named Christopher (Wyatt Cirbus, who looks like he’s never seen the sun), a near-orphan sent to live with his aunt, Lily, a lighthouse keeper on the Maine coast. .