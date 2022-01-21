Hrithik Roshan shares glimpses of mom Pinkie Roshan’s intense workout

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has shared a glimpse of his 68-year-old mum Pinkie Roshan’s intense workout. The actor says it gives him hope that everyone can continue to improve regardless of age.

Hrithik released a series of video clips on Thursday showing his mother doing a high-intensity workout.

Hrithik Roshan captioned the photo, Seeing her give it her all for fitness and wellness at the age of 68 gives me hope that we can all continue to improve regardless of our age. A big, big hug to all of you for supporting and sharing this relentless and joyful passion with my mother.

Hrithik Roshan said he knew his mother had bad days “we all have them, and time and time again I’ve seen how hard it is for her to get into the gym and start.”

But she’s doing it because of the sense of community she’s started to feel with all of you supporting her on insta. So it’s a message of thanks for helping my mother become stronger. I wish and pray that all who strive for betterment will have the support of their friends and family. I wish you all a nice day.

Hrithik Roshan shared that his mother started exercising when she was 58 years old. I just thought I should add this fact for other parents who feel like it’s too late for them. It’s never too late. Do it for your children. They will love you for it,” he wrote.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in ‘Vikram Vedha’. The film stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, with Radhika Apte in a central role. Pushkar and Gayatri, the original writers and directors, are also donning their director’s hats for the Hindi remake.

A cult film in its own right, “Vikram Vedha” is a neo-noir action thriller. Based on the Indian folk meta-tale “Vikram aur Betaal”, the film tells the story of a tough policeman who sets out to hunt down and kill an equally tough gangster.

This original Tamil blockbuster starred R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

He also has ‘Fighter’ with Deepika Padukone.

Must read: Urvashi Rautela’s epic trolling on the 100 of Rishab Pant hailed by netizens, with one saying “It’s a great way to…”

Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube