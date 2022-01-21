Family of late actor Bill Paxton may seek damages against Cedars-Sinai





The family of late actor Bill Paxton – who died in 2017, days after undergoing heart surgery – can sue Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for punitive damages, a California judge has ruled. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Steven J. Kleifield on Wednesday denied a defense motion to dismiss the case, saying it failed to meet the necessary burden of proof. Paxton, known for his roles in Apollo 13, Titanic and Twister, died of a stroke 11 days after famed Dr. Ali Khoynez performed heart surgery at Cedars. The actor’s wife and children argue in the lawsuit that “Khoynezhad performed surgery that was too aggressive and invasive, and that Cedars knew he was performing this type of surgery, surgeries for which he was not trained.” The plaintiffs also allege the hospital attempted to cover its tracks by lying about autopsy plans before Paxton was cremated. Bill Paxton, pictured with his wife Louise, died of a stroke in 2017 just days after a famous Cedars-Sinai performed heart surgery According to the lawsuit, Cedars and Khoynezhad “promised” Paxton’s family on Feb. 25, 2017, that they would conduct a post-mortem examination of the movie star. However, he alleges that the hospital ‘made such an unintended promise to perform an autopsy on William Paxton so that it could cover up its role in Mr. Paxton’s death’. The hospital also lied to the Forest Lawn funeral home when it falsely told administrators that “the Paxton family had changed their minds about the autopsy,” the legal filing said. Her family have previously said they were unaware of the dangers of the operation on February 14, 2017, which they later learned was not necessary. Khoynezhad resigned from Cedars after his patient’s death. Paxton’s family say they learned after his heart surgery that the procedure at Cedars-Sinai was not necessary Paxton is pictured with his wife Louise and children James and Lydia at the premiere of HBO’s Big Love on January 12, 2011 Paxton, at the time of his operation, was diagnosed with two heart conditions related to the bicuspid aortic valve, congenital disease and an aortic aneurysm. According to Cleveland Clinic. Paxton at the time was diagnosed with two specific conditions related to the bicuspid aortic valve, congenital disease and an aortic aneurysm. According to Cleveland Clinic. The lawsuit says the doctor “performed overly aggressive and invasive surgery, and that Cedars knew he was performing these types of surgeries, surgeries for which he was not trained.” He also said the hospital lied about scheduling an autopsy on the late actor Paxton was best known for his roles as astronaut Fred Haise in Apollo 13 (left) and storm chaser Bill Harding in Twister (right) Dr Ali Khoynezhad, the heart surgeon who operated on actor Bill Paxton days before his death According to the Paxton family, Khoynezhad and Cedars-Sinai have not “disclosed that performing the procedure as minimally invasive surgery was novel, unconventional, and substandard of care.” The lawsuit also alleges that the surgeon lacked experience and/or expertise in performing the procedure as minimally invasive surgery. He said Khoynezhad and Cedars-Sinai acted “beyond the scope” of Paxton’s “consent” by performing a “high risk and unconventional” operation on the late actor. He also said that Khoynezhad and the hospital allowed the unconventional operation to continue in order to improve their “personal and reputational benefit”. Had Paxton or his family known of the nature of the operation, they likely would have refused a “dangerous and risky” operation, he claimed. The lawsuit alleges that Khoynezhad may have had a financial incentive to follow the procedure he chose, which in turn “affected [his] professional judgement”. Paxton, who has appeared in more than 90 movies or TV shows over four decades, recently starred in the HBO TV series Big Love about a polygamous Mormon family, and starred opposite Tom Cruise in the 2014 film Edge of Tomorrow. . For her role in Apollo 13, Paxton won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture in 1996. BILL PAXTON SUFFERED FROM A COMMON HEART DISEASE WHICH MAY NEED SURGERY TO FIX Paxton had a birth defect called bicuspid aortic valve disease (BAVD) that affects between one and two percent of people, mostly men in the United States. Heart disease is genetic and causes two of the three flaps that seal the valves of the heart to fuse together during development in the womb. Faulty leaflets, or cusps, can prevent the aortic valve, one of the four muscular openings that control blood flow through the heart, from fully opening and closing. When the heart has to work with these imperfect joints, blood doesn’t flow through it as efficiently. This can cause one of two problems: either the blood rushes back and forth in certain parts of the heart, or the heart has to pump harder to push blood through the narrow or swollen main artery, or the ‘aorta. About 30% of people with BAVD have related complications, including heart failure and aneurysms, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Paxton’s heart defect resulted in an aortic aneurysm, or an area where tissue in the vessel bulged because it had been stretched, stretched and weakened over time. In some cases, an untreated aneurysm can burst and blood circulating in the heart can spill into the cavity, quickly killing the person. About 80% of people with BAVD will need surgery to repair damage to their aorta or valve at some point in their lives. Depending on the severity of the aneurysm, doctors may choose to repair or replace the valve, but usually only perform either procedure if the aneurysm grows large enough between 5cm and 5.5cm , according to the University of Michigan. The Cleveland Clinic recommends valve replacement over repairs, but reports good survival statistics for both. Paxton’s doctor opted to repair the aneurysm, through what the family’s lawyers called a minimally invasive procedure, suggesting it may have been a relatively new type of operation called surgery endovascular with placement of a stent. The risk of dying during or soon after endovascular surgery is lower than the risk of open surgery, the University of Michigan website says about the operation. Stroke is one of the most common possible complications of either type of aneurysm repair, but it’s estimated that only one in 100 people die after the least invasive surgery.

