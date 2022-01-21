Indian Army soldiers dance to a Bollywood song during Republic Day parade rehearsals





As India’s 73rd Republic Day approaches, parade rehearsals are in full swing in New Delhi. Like every year, there will be a big parade focusing on Indian heritage with army marching, daredevil stunts and paintings from different states. This year, the Republic Day celebration will begin on January 23 to commemorate special events in remembrance of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Also, several photos and videos are circulating on the internet while one video caught people’s attention for the right reason. A video which was taken by PTI journalist Arun Sharma where Indian army soldiers during parade rehearsal are seen dancing to popular Bollywood songs will be full of energy and bravery. The soldiers dressed in their uniforms tapped their guns to the rhythm of the songs and also sang. The video was shared by the reporter on his social media account and PTI shared the video as well. Sharing the video, Arun Sharma captioned it as, Next level energy New Delhi: Indian Navy soldiers during the rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day parade, on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Watch the video here: The soldiers were heard chanting, Parda parda haan parda pardah haan, apno se kaisa parda. Monika o my darling. The song is Duniya Mein Logo Ko from the 1972 film Apna Desh sung by Asha Bhosle. The film starred veteran Bollywood superstar, Rajesh Khanna. The video went viral on all social media platforms. Netizens adored the zeal and energy of the young Indian soldiers who enjoyed themselves despite the cold weather in New Delhi. One netizen commented: The lighter side of tough men! while another wrote, He’s simply an amazing pal. What incredible energy levels these boys have. Here are some of the reactions: wow superb https://t.co/8kaqDSNi52 Prachi Jain (@PrachiJ91390239) January 20, 2022 This is the true spirit……of our armed forces……especially IN…#RD parry drill rehearsal with high Josh, big cheers and proud chest pride of.. https://t.co/nfegSka8LX We will overcome (@WeShallOverco16) January 20, 2022 love my country #BraveTigers .@indiannavy https://t.co/Gs72ze47XP Adhrick Roy (@adhrickroy) January 20, 2022 Who said Republic Day Parade couldn’t be fun… https://t.co/YpKDajEoB3 (@AnkitAnandJbp) January 20, 2022 What happiness! What a pleasure ? Unless the heart is full of pride towards the nation and protects the nation, this is not possible. The real Kshatriyas. https://t.co/85ZWFzkU1g Bhavani (@Bhavani85830671) January 20, 2022 Wow what a great show Young officers full of energy and joy https://t.co/Ftuk5xnKbn Official Projjwal Datta (@projjwal_datta) January 20, 2022 Our soldiers our pride https://t.co/ZC0AD4T7AO Ankit Kumar Singh (@AnkitKu26507601) January 20, 2022 The best you will see on the internet today…

The Indian Navy Contingent promotes Indian Army Band. https://t.co/RubCbcJbRz Aman (@tweet_amansingh) January 20, 2022 I loved this energy #JaiHind https://t.co/XNFFoWpvkI Subham Pajiyala (@SPajiyala) January 20, 2022 Apparently, a tribute will be paid to the security personnel who lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir, before the parade begins. Also, for the first time, non-privileged people who are not used to seeing the parade on January 26 will be invited. Due to the spread of Covid-19, no foreign lead guests from Central Asian countries will participate in the parade.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsroompost.com/lifestyle/the-lighter-side-of-tough-men-indian-army-soldiers-grooving-on-bollywood-song-during-republic-day-parade-rehearsals/5056428.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos