Chennai police summon actor Siddharth over Saina Nehwal tweet

Actor Siddharth has been summoned in connection with his tweet about commuter ace Saina Nehwal. The Chennai Police Commissioner said on Thursday that two complaints had been received against the actor in this regard.

“Actor Siddharth has been summoned [over his tweet on Saina Nehwal]. We actually received two complaints. We only need his statement,” Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal said.

The Chennai Police Commissioner also said one of the two cases was for defamation.

He added, Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are considering how to get the statement. We called up actor Siddharth.”

SIDDHARTH TWEET ON SAINA NEHWAL

Referring to the security breach involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Saina Nehwal wrote on Twitter, No nation can claim security if the security of its own prime minister is compromised. I condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists (sic).”

To that, Siddharth reacted, “Subtle dick world champion…thank goodness we got India protectors. Shame on you #Rihanna (sic).”

Many, including Nehwal’s husband and fellow badminton player Parupalli Kashyap, criticized the actor for the nature of his remarks.

The actor then posted a clarification saying: COCK & BULL This is the benchmark. To read otherwise is unfair and harmful! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or implied. Period (sic),” he wrote.

Siddharth later apologized and said, “I may disagree with you on many things, but not even my disappointment or anger when I read your tweet can justify my tone and words.”

