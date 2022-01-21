Entertainment
Alec Baldwin sued by family of US Marine killed in suicide bombing
The family of a US Marine killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan has sued Alec Baldwin for allegedly labeling his sister as a participant in the Capitol Riot on January 6, 2021.
The 63-year-old actor was named in a lawsuit seeking $25 million and alleging defamation, invasion of privacy, negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress, according to court documents obtained by Fox News.
The lawsuit stems from a post Baldwin shared on Instagram earlier this month after he gave $5,000 to the widow of a deceased soldier to help with their newborn daughter.
Marine Lance Corporal. Rylee J. McCollum was killed Aug. 26 in Kabul in a suicide bombing while processing refugees amid the controversial U.S. withdrawal from the country.
When the actor heard about McCollum’s story, he contacted McCollumn’s sister, Roice, and gave her $5,000 to give to his brother’s widow, Jiennah Crayton. He later referred to the check as a “tribute to a fallen soldier.” However, on January 3, Roice shared a photo on Instagram that clearly gave Baldwin some doubts about his tribute.
The image showed her at the Washington Monument on Uprising Day in 2021. According to the lawsuit, Roice was indeed among the protesters who showed up for the march.
However, court documents reveal that while she was protesting the certification of Joe Biden’s vote that day, she did not participate in the riots or any illegal activity.
“During the riots, she was stuck outside the Capitol building next to several police officers for hours after the riots started due to the fact that there were so many people around her and the area had been locked. Later, a neighbor who was unhappy that Roice had attended the protest referred her to the authorities,” the lawsuit states.
Roice was questioned by the FBI and cleared of any wrongdoing. Although they were never charged with any crime, the documents showed direct messages between Roice and Baldwin in which he called her a “rioter”.
“When I sent the money for your late brother, out of respect for his service to this country, I had no idea you were a January 6 rioter,” Baldwin wrote.
Roice replied, “Protesting is perfectly legal in the country and I have already met with the FBI. Thank you, have a nice day!”
“I don’t think so. Your activities resulted in the unlawful destruction of government property, the death of a law enforcement officer, an attack on presidential election certification. I reposted your photo. Good luck,” Baldwin replied.
He then reposted the photo and called Roice an “insurgent” to his 2.4 million Instagram followers in a since-deleted post.
Roice, his sister Cheyenne, and Jiennah sued Baldwin for his direct message and decision to share his belief that Roice participated in the riots.
Roice and his family say they were inundated with hateful comments shortly after the post was posted. Court documents offer examples of some of these comments, the most troubling from someone who said, “Get raped and die, c— worthless. Your brother got what he deserved.”
Court documents allege that, rather than backtracking on his statements, Baldwin continued to refer to Roice as an “insurgent” and a “rioter” in later comments addressing critics.
“Baldwin’s conduct was negligent and reckless because he should have known that making the allegations he made against the plaintiffs to his millions of followers would cause the plaintiffs harm,” the court documents state, according to Fox News.
Sources
2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/alec-baldwin-sued-by-family-of-us-marine-killed-in-suicide-bombing-2719879
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022