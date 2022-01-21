Mystic West artist to paint live





PORT TOWNSEND – Enter this story, the artist says: Your companions are a big cat, a mother bear and two moons looking down. Introducing “The Mystic West”, Todd Horton’s new exhibition at the Northwind Art Grover Gallery. It’s an unusual sight in that Horton, who works out of a floating studio on the Samish River, will be hosting six live painting events starting this weekend. People can peek through the gallery’s wide window at 236 Taylor St. or don masks and go inside, Horton said. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday, the artist will create, on site, smaller canvases which will be for sale. He will return for more live art during these same hours on February 12-13 and March 12-13. The exhibit, meanwhile, will remain on display until March 14 at the gallery, which is open from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday. The 11 “Mystic West” paintings were all made in the last year, Horton said – inspired by his life in the Skagit Valley and two other works. They are “Amerika”, the unfinished novel by Franz Kafka, also known as “Lost in America”, and “Dead Man”, the 1995 film by Jim Jarmusch starring Johnny Depp as an accountant named William Blake. In the so-called “psychedelic western”, he travels to a Makah village. Which brings us to the full name of the series: “Todd Horton Act 3, The Mystic West: A Journey Under Twinkling Moons”. In one image, Depp’s character can be seen in the canoe that carried him out to sea. In several paintings, double moons hang in the sky. This, Horton said, “shows you’re in a different place: the mystical west.” It is a cosmic environment apart, where the tiger of the poet William Blake appears, from his verse “Tyger Tyger, burning bright / In the forests of the night”. Also on view: a bear, an important figure in indigenous tradition. Admiring these works, Kathleen Garrett of Northwind Art calls Horton an artist in the tradition of the First Northwestern School, inspired by and immersed in the natural world. “He’s known for spending days in the desert, painting and looking for his muse,” she said. Garrett, exhibitions director for Northwind Galleries, added that Horton captures the feeling of this region with its hazy tones and sweeping vistas. To learn more about Northwind’s venues – the Grover Gallery on Taylor and the Jeanette Best Gallery at 701 Water St. – and its catalog of art classes, visit www.northwindart.org. ________ Diane Urbani de la Paz, Jefferson County Senior Reporter, can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected] news.com.



