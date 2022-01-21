The Eternals major dance number hides a glamorous Captain America Easter egg





Eternals director Chlo Zhao says the red and gold shields featured in the film’s Bollywood dance sequence are a nod to Captain America.

Eternals Director Chlo Zhao recently confirmed that the shields featured in the film’s Bollywood scene were meant to be an intentional nod to Captain America. “Look, Captain America’s shield!” the manager said The Direct while discussing the Easter eggs that were part of the final cut of the film. “Yay, it’s here! I’m so excited we made the shield.” RELATED: Eternals Movie Joke Teases Their Connection To Marvel’s Asgardians Fans may recall that the red and gold shields appeared during a scene in which Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo was filming a Bollywood dance sequence and looked strikingly similar to the shield used by Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) in the previous Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

Zhao added that filming this scene, in particular, turned out to be “one of the most emotional things that [she’d] seen.” She continued, “Because everyone is so dedicated. The choreographer, the whole team, they even invented the song too… The way they rallied around Kumail [Nanjiani] and supported him. It was a pleasure to work with this team.” The director also revealed that the Bollywood scene wasn’t the only one that featured a reference to Captain America. In fact, a replica of the first shield used by Rogers in 2011 Captain America: The First Avenger also appeared in the background of a scene showing Sersi (Gemma Chan) and Ikaris (Richard Madden) sitting inside Kingo’s jet. Additionally, the same shield appeared in the background of a karaoke scene involving Sprite by Lia McHugh, who made it the Eternals trailer but did not do the final cut.

RELATED: No, Thanos Isn’t An Eternal In The MCU – Here’s Why Zhao’s comments about multiple Captain America Easter Eggs also came on the heels of some fans also noticing a subtle reference to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in Eternals. The nod to the hit Disney+ series came in the film’s current opening scene, when Sersi looks at a billboard in London’s Trafalgar Square and sees an advert for the Global Repatriation Council that reads, “Welcome, We can help you.” Blip’s fictional refugee charity, also known as the RCMP, previously played a prominent role in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

While Eternals received mixed reviews upon its theatrical release, Disney recently confirmed that the film outperformed other MCU films Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings since premiering on Disney+ last week. According to analytics firm Samba TV, Eternals attracted two million households in the United States in its first five days on the streaming service, beating the 1.7 million households that tuned in to Shang Chi during its first five days on the platform. Directed by Chlo Zhao, Eternals is streaming now on Disney+. KEEP READING: Eternals Theory: Doctor Strange Abandoned the Time Stone to Delay Emergence

Source: The Direct The best Marvel Moon Knight comics to read ahead of the MCU series on Disney+

About the Author Keegan Prosser

(1103 articles published)

CBR News Writer Keegan Prosser is a writer, editor, and pop culture nerd based in the Greater Seattle area. She has contributed to publications such as The Seattle Weekly, Rolling Stone Magazine, Alaska Airlines Blog and Android Central. It can usually be found browsing record stores, rewatching The Lord of the Rings, or revisiting the Harry Potter (book) series. Follow her on Twitter @keeganprosser. More Keegan Prosser

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbr.com/eternals-bollywood-dance-captain-america-easter-egg/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos