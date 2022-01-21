Bridge Too Far actor dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’ in California as family pays tribute





Legendary German actor Hardy Krger has died aged 93, according to reports. The star died suddenly and unexpectedly at her home in California on Wednesday. 3 Hardy Krger has died aged 93 Credit: PT/Babirad/FAMOUS 3 The star is best known for his appearances in the films A Bridge Too Far and Hatari! Credit: Alamy A statement from the actor’s agency said, “His warmth of heart, zest for life and unwavering sense of justice will make him unforgettable. He played the lead role in around 75 films and was one of the few German actors to have an international career, according to RND. Krger appeared in the films A Bridge Too Far, Hatari!, The Flight of the Phoenix and Wild Geese. He played a Vietnam veteran in the French drama Sundays and Cyble. The film won an Oscar in 1962 for Best Foreign Language Film. He also received a gong at that year’s Blue Ribbon Awards and was nominated for a Golden Globe. Most read in Entertainment He also played Captain Potzdorf in Stanley Kubrick’s 1975 film Barry Lyndon. Fans offered their condolences to the late actor online. One person said, “Ad Astra Hardy Krger. Thank you for countless adventures and travels.” Another commented: “One of the first idols of German cinema has died at 93. RIP Hardy Krger.” Paying tribute to the star, BBC journalist Patrick Jackson said: “Thank you also for giving us Barry Lyndon’s scariest officer ever.” Krger was born in Berlin in 1928 and his father was a supporter of Adolf Hitler. He was a young actor but was drafted into one of the Nazi armed forces, the Wehrmacht, in 1944. He was asked to ambush a group of American soldiers, but he refused and was nearly executed for cowardice. Krger escaped and hid in Italy until the end of the war, before returning to theater. The actor retired at the end of the 1980s. He published a series of books and made several documentaries in which he traveled the world. He married three times and married Anita Park in 1978. 3 The movie star appeared in the movie The Flight of the Phoenix alongside Ian Bannen and Richard Attenborough Credit: Alamy

