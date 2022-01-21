‘Madea Goes to Jail’ Actress + 18 Actors/Artists Named in PPP Fraud Indictment





If the government catches you taking out an unnecessary PPP loan, you will have to pay the price. The government is cracking down on more cases. As reported on Hot New Hip Hop, 19 artists and CEOs would be named in a new indictment in Georgia. According to the report, the ringleader in the case is a man named Mark C. Mason Jr. He is accused of submittingfraudulent loan applicationsand help others do the same. Mason reportedly took a “success fee” which could be two to five percent of the total received if one person accepted. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution points out, “Among those charged were: Ion Overman, an actress who appeared in the early 2000s ‘Port Charles’ television series, as well as Tyler Perry’s ‘Desperate Housewives’ and ‘Madea Goes to Jail’; Carlos “Clos” Stephens, music producer and consultant who worked withMaster Pand SmallRomeo; Dale Godboldo, an actor who appeared in “The People v. OJ Simpson,” “Thor,” and award-season darling “The Year of the Dog”; and Marvin Lewton, a media personality covering hip-hop known as OG Shadi Powers. Those implicated in the indictment have yet to speak publicly. 19 people (actors and entertainers) in Georgia have been charged with defrauding PPP for a total of over $3 million. Two of the 19 included actor Ion Overman and producer Carlos Stephens. pic.twitter.com/5ctlRZhnXv — All Georgia (@GAFollowers) January 14, 2022 In December last year founding member of the popular R&B group, Pretty Ricky, was sentenced to 20 months behind bars for conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Additionally, he was ordered to pay over $2 million in forfeiture and restitution. Last year he wasstoppedon charges arising from aCOVID-19 scam. In May 2021, he pleaded guilty and admitted to using falsified documents and false information to obtain a $426,717 PPP loan. He also received another check for $708,065 using falsified documents and inaccurate information. He claimed the loans would be used for Throwbackjersey.com LLC and Blue Star Records LLC, but admitted he used them to fund a lavish lifestyle.

