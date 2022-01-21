Entertainment
Sushant Singh Rajput was many things but a flashy ‘star’. His brand lives on through SSRians
Jhe dialogues Janam kab lena hai aur marna kab hai, hum decide nahi kar sakte, by kaise jeena hai woh hum decide kar sakte hain we cannot decide when we are born or die we can only determine how we live may have been spoken by Manny ofDil Bechara, but the actor behind the character, Sushant Singh Rajput, seems to have lived through it. Whether on TV or the big screen, he easily camouflages himself as everyday characters and has chosen the unconventional path of being an actor rather than a star.
Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020. Since then, the late actor, who did not look like many of his contemporaries, has been in the headlines for various reasons. In Bollywood, where only a few dreams come true, an even smaller fraction lives after death. Sushant Singh Rajput might have had more glory years ahead of him, but the constant buzz in the industry keeps his digital afterlife afloat, backed by his army of fans called the SSRians. Shweta Singh Kirti, the cast’s late sister,tweetedto their great joy when she said to them: Now I have many brothers.
SSR, the brand
Unlike most Bollywood stars, Sushant Singh Rajput rose to Bollywood after an illustrious television career. With the exception of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, few names come to mind when thinking of a successful transition from television to the big screen.
In a career spanning over 14 years, including his posthumous releaseDil Bechara(2020) Rajput has gone from actor-dancer to SSR, a brand in itself. However, it was not a miracle or an overnight success saga.
Often known for wearing many hats, he had passed an engineering entrance exam and enrolled at Delhi University of Technology. But her love for Bollywood and Shah Rukh Khan spurred her desire to travel to the city of dreams. It started with him dancing behind Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the closing ceremony of the Melbourne 2006 Commonwealth Games as part of choreographer Shiamak Davars’ dance troupe.
Her dancing career was crowned on the reality show TheCelebrity DanceJhalak Dikhhla Jaaclosing the season as a runner-up in 2011. Apart from receiving accolades for his dancing skills, Rajput has also starred in numerous television shows, including his breakthrough performance in Ekta Kapoors.Pavitra Rishta. The impact of his performance was such that even years later his fans remembered him by the character name, Manav.
For many budding actors, jumping into the big pool of Hindi film industry is a dream come true. However, few can boast of a quick upgrade.
From Rajputs directorial debut featureKai Po Che(2013) andMS Dhoni: the untold story(2016) a biopic of former Indian skipper MS Dhoni to his offbeat role inSonchiriya(2019), he was still heading towards creating his own legacy, minus the glamorous and masala artists.Raabta(2017), Byomkesh Bakshi inDetective Byomkesh Bakshy!(2015), and Sarfaraz Yousuf inpackage(2014).
Read also : Sushant Rajput, Aryan Khan, Param Bir Singh 2 years of MVA government dominated by the ranks of the Center-State
SSR, the man behind the screen
Let’s say you don’t know who Sushant Singh Rajput was and you came across his social media profiles. Short of one or two videos, it’s hard to assess whether the account once belonged to a Bollywood star.
Nowadays, social media is the biggest portal that bridges the gap between stars and their fans. Unlike the specially curated and perfect posts on most celebrity Instagram accounts, Rajputs, with over 13 million followers, is full of personal experiences, hopes and dreams, much like any other celebrity Instagram account. ‘between us. As you browse, you notice his interest in astronomy, poetry, music, sports, and his profession.
Even on Twitter, with more than 2.4 million followers, he chose not to indulge in the grandeur of his profession but to highlight the small pleasures of his life. In 2019, he tweeted some photos of handwritten papers containing a list of 50 dreams.
My 50 DREAMS and counting…!
1. Learn to fly a plane 2. Train for the IronMan triathlon
3. Play a game of cricket left-handed
4. Learn Morse code _.. 5. Help children discover space.
6. Play tennis with a champion
7. Do four-clap push-ups! (1/6) … pic.twitter.com/8HDqlTNmb6
— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
These ambitions were as diverse as they come: learning to fly an airplane, training for the IronMan triathlon, mastering Morsecode, raising a horse, learning 10 dance forms, being an ambidextrous archer, teaching children dance, and even more. And it wasn’t a flash commercial, he managed to fill some of them.
Dream 1/50
Learn to fly. #livingMyDreams #loveMyDreams pic.twitter.com/TPvbPDWd99
— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 26, 2019
Dream 21/50
Swim in the Cenotes. #livingmydreams#lovemydreams pic.twitter.com/orEUlxIoUS
— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 28, 2019
His bio reads Photon in a double slit on his Twitter and Instagram profiles, alluding to the double slit experiment performed by British polymath Thomas Young, in which a photon displays the characteristics of waves and particles. This fits well with the type of dynamic personality that the physical enthusiast Rajput was.
Sushant Singh Rajput has managed to carve out a niche for himself that takes other years to accomplish. The irreplaceable void left behind would hurt his fans, but the legacy of his art and his digital footprint will surely live on for years to come.
(Edited by Humra Laeeq)
