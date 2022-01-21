Euphoria actor explains how explicit sex scene with Eric Dane was filmed

Actor Christin Byrdsong opened up about her experience filming a sex scene with Eric Dane in Euphoria season 2.

Now everyone who looks Euphoria is pretty much used to all the graphic sex scenes, genitalia, and naked bodies that pop up frequently throughout the show. Would this even be an episode of Euphoria nothing at this point?

That said, some viewers may not know how these scenes are actually filmed (they’re not real!) and it’s always interesting to learn how the show goes about creating these moments.

In the second episode of Euphoria season 2, viewers see a nice graphic sexual moment between an unknown character and Eric Dane’s Cal Jacobs. The actor in question is Christin Byrdsong, and he shares his behind-the-scenes experience working with Eric and the show’s Intimacy Coordinator on Twitter.

The Euphoria actor explains how the sex scene with Eric Dane was filmed.



Picture:

HBO via Alamy, @csongbyrd13 via Twitter





The scene appears in the first 3 minutes of the episode as Rue narrates Nate’s dream sequence and essentially involves the character of Christin, who appears to be naked, sitting on Cal Jacobs’ face.

Christin wrote that it was “a dream to work” on Euphoria, “with the incredible director and multi-talented actors.” He also shared his excitement about working with Eric Dane and “filming a fake sex scene with a childhood crush/actor inspiration!”

Answering questions from viewers on Twitter, Christin also explained how the scene was filmed.

“The shooting was incredibly professional. Totally fake,” he told his followers. “A piece was built by the intimacy coach to go between his face and my butt. Super cool and professional. I’ve been a fan of Eric since I was 9. Acting for 3 years. Really a milestone for me. We’re coached and safe.”

He also added, “I’m not naked lol The top of my but is naked. Everything else is covered and I’m literally standing over his face. They take sex scenes very seriously. There’s rules set by SAG-AFTRA to make sure everyone is comfortable and safe. I wore a dressing gown to and from the set.

The actual shoot was incredibly professional. Totally wrong. A piece was built by the intimacy coach to go between her face and my butt. Super chill & professional. I’ve been a fan of Eric since I was 9 years old. I have been acting since I was 3 years old. Really a milestone for me. We are coached and safe. — Christin Byrdsong (@CSongbyrd13) January 17, 2022

When I was on set, I got into position, they asked me if I was comfortable. I said dreams come true. Everyone burst out laughing. Thats the hashtag lol like i filmed on an amazing show with an amazing director and actor i look up to and i got paid. This is the dream. — Christin Byrdsong (@CSongbyrd13) January 18, 2022

I’m not naked lol The top of my but is naked. Everything else is covered and I’m literally standing over her face. They take sex scenes very seriously. There are regulations set by SAG-AFTRA to make sure everyone is comfortable and safe. I wore a dress to and from the set. — Christin Byrdsong (@CSongbyrd13) January 18, 2022

Christin also praised her stage partner Eric Dane, saying, “Truly a gem of a man. So professional and cool. I told him about Charmed because I was obsessed as a kid. I still am actually. Lol Hes just a really good guy.”

Truly a man’s jewel. So professional and cool. I told him about Charmed because I was obsessed with it as a kid. In fact, I still am. Lol Hes just a really good guy. — Christin Byrdsong (@CSongbyrd13) January 17, 2022

Christina too Explain to a fan that “there’s an intimacy coach on set” and that the whole scene, however short it was on screen, was “choreographed”.

To ensure actors are comfortable, safe and respected while filming any type of kissing or sex scene, Euphoria employs an intimacy coordinator who works with the cast and choreographs just about every sex scene you see on the show.

In 2019, Eric Dane spoke to Weekly entertainment on how the intimacy coordinator helped him shoot his full frontal scene: It helps to have a voice in your ear. A voice you can express your feelings to and someone who stands up for the actors. It simplifies a lot of things and creates a safe and comfortable environment while filming something quite uncomfortable to film.”

