Apple TV+ orders Godzilla & Titans series based on Legendarys Monsterverse | Entertainment

The Legendarys Monsterverse franchise is expanding into a streaming series.
AppleTV+ has ordered a new original live-action series from the franchise to series. According to the logline, following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that razed San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the series explores a family’s journey to uncover their buried secrets and a legacy connecting them to the world. secret organization known as the Monarch.
The Monsterverse centers on humanity’s battle to survive in a world besieged by a catastrophic new reality: the monsters of our myths and legends are real. It started in 2014 with Godzilla and was followed by 2017s Kong: Skull Island, 2019 Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and 2021 Godzilla vs. Kong. The franchise also branched out into anime with the seriesSkull Island.
Apple TV+’s untitled Monsterverse series will be produced by Legendary Television and executive produced by co-creators Chris Black, who will also serve as showrunner, and Matt Fraction, alongside Safehouse Pictures Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell, and Toho Co. , ltd. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita will serve as Toho’s executive producers. (Toho owns the Godzilla character and licensed the rights to Legendary for this series due to their long-term relationship with the franchise.)
This series will join other world-building dramas on Apple TV+, includingWool (based on the trilogy by Hugh Howeys),Foundation (based on the novels by Isaac Asimov), sci-fi dramaInvasion, and post-apocalyptic dramaSee.
