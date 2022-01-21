Deepika Padukone once became the ‘angry woman’ when Ranveer Singh interrupted her and called Priyanka Chopra ‘the voice of God’





Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the power couples of Bollywood industry. The duo have given us major couple goals since meeting their married life. While Ranveer brings the fun factor, it looks like Deepika is the relationship discipline police. Speaking of which, did you know the actress once silenced Ranveer with a death stare at Bajirao Mastani’s press event? For the uninitiated, the film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali revolved around the heroic Peshwa Bajirao who was married to Kashibai, but later falls in love with Mastani who is an angsty warrior princess. The film was released in 2015 and was a big hit at the box office. Thus, a viral video in which Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen being interviewed by journalists during a press release for their 2015 release Bajirao Mastani, left many netizens split. In the video he witnessed, during the press briefing, Ranveer was in a cheerful and playful mood while answering questions. While Deepika Padukone was seen to be serious and focused on the press session. As the video continues, Deepika Padukone was asked a question by a reporter and was ready to answer it. However, she and Ranveer Singh were interrupted by the voice of Priyanka Chopra who was also present for the film’s promotions but was nowhere to be found. Once Priyanka finished interrupting, Deepika came back to answer her unreached question. However, before she could finish a sentence, an excited Ranveer unintentionally interrupted her, as he called Priyanka to come on stage. After being interrupted 3 times, an angry Deepika gave Ranveer a death glare and Ranveer immediately stopped showing Deepika his hand, indicating that he was done and sorry for interrupting her. Although we are not the recipients, the look sent shivers down our spines! damn the look she gave ranveer i’m not on the receiving side and i’m scared from BollyBlindsNGOssip However, the look of death left netizens divided, as many of them shared their views on the Reddit video. One Reddit user said, “That look awakened her spirituality,” another wrote, “Keh dia bas keh dia female version.” One wrote: ‘Love how he darkened when she stared at him lol.’ Another user commented, “How boring it deserves if I’m specifically talking about this clip.” One user commented, “I can imagine DP being the household disciplinarian when they have kids. Ranveer will let the kids do anything, anywhere, anytime, and slip them pocket money after DP says no. Another fan said: “Ranveer was rude as usual he doesn’t know when to shut the fk down right lol (adding a laughing emoji) glad she gave the look!” Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are currently leading a happy married life. The two got married on November 14, 2018. Talking about their professional fronts, the two actors recently starred in the biopic Kapil Dev 83. The movie was directed by Kabir Khan and released on December 24, 2021. For more amazing comeback stories, follow Koimoi! Must read:Gehraiyaan’s trailer is out! Messed Up People Exploring Unconventional Relationships Ft. Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday & Dhairya Kharwa Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube

