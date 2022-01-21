Credit: Axiom Space

Space Entertainment Enterprise (SEE), based in HOUSTONU.K., announced on January 20 its intention to develop an expandable module to equip the commercial space station Axiom Space with SEE-1, an entertainment studio and a multi-purpose arena. The launch of the SEE-1 module is scheduled for the end of 2024. Co-founded by media…

