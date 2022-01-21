Peaky Blinders actor Toby Kirkup died just hours after hospital sent him home

An inquest has heard that Peaky Blinders actor Toby Kirkup died just hours after being released from hospital.

The star, who also appeared on ITV soap opera Emmerdale, was just 48 when he sadly died at home alone after attending Huddersfield Royal Infirmary on August 29, 2020.

Toby decided to see a doctor after suffering chest pain and feeling tingling in his arms.

After being seen by doctors and diagnosed with gastritis, he was returned to his home at Titanic Mills in Linthwaite.

According to The mirror, an inquest at Bradford Coroner’s Court has been told that Mr Kirkup’s family want a coroner to investigate his death because they believe he was ‘misdiagnosed’ and the focus was on on his stomach pains rather than his chest pains.

A statement from the family, read during the virtual hearing, said Mr Kirkup started using alcohol and drugs at university, but had been ‘clean’ since he was went to a rehab center in South Africa almost 10 years before his death.

The family believed the diagnosis was based on “a perception of excessive alcohol and drug use”, the statement said, questioning why Mr Kirkup had been “sent home with lifestyle counseling and said to take Gaviscon”, an over-the-counter drug. to relieve heartburn and indigestion.

But pathologist Dr Karen Ramsden said Mr Kirkup died of bleeding from a ruptured aortic arch aneurysm.

Dr Robert Palin, who assessed Mr Kirkup when he attended A&E, said that although the actor went to hospital complaining of chest pain, he did not discuss it during their conversation.

He said Mr Kirkup described pain in his upper abdomen and told the doctor he had used ‘recreational drugs and alcohol to celebrate his birthday the week before’.

Dr Palin told the hearing that an EKG and further tests did not change his opinion that the most likely cause of the pain was gastritis.

The doctor said Mr Kirkup’s drinking and drug use ‘did not affect my reasoning in any way’.

Dr. Thomas Davies, consultant in emergency medicine, gave an update on the incident.

He told the inquest the aneurysm would “probably” have been present when he went to hospital, but would also likely have been “undetectable”.

Concluding that Mr Kirkup died of natural causes, Deputy Coroner Ian Pears said: “It is quite clear that cardiac procedures were followed.

“I do not criticize at all what happened in the hospital and I understand the reason for the discharge.

“It’s one of those things where, unfortunately, the condition then broke down and became a terminal event.”

Although best known for previous Peaky Blinders performances, Toby also includes a number of Shakespearean roles for Manchester-based theater, while his screen credits included an appearance on Channel 4’s The Mill.

His family’s statement describes him as “a gifted musician, sportsman and actor” who “has helped so many people” with his work in rehabilitation clinics.

