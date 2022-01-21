Thieves remove nearly 40 catalytic converters from city vehicles in North Hollywood – CBS Los Angeles





NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSA) Nearly 40 vehicles have been stripped of their expensive catalytic converters at a facility in the city of North Hollywood, and it’s not the first time this has happened. READ MORE: OC workers demand right to work from home amid Omicron surge The North Hollywood yard is home to hundreds of city vehicles. A burglary over Christmas weekend turned into an unwanted giveaway for taxpayers when 39 vehicles were stripped of their catalytic converters. The city estimates the cost of the placement at around $74,000, though sources told CBSLA the total could be double that amount. City officials said the thieves punched a hole in the back fence and were able to break into the yard, and as CBSLA has previously reported, this isn’t the first time this has happened. These surveillance videos obtained by CBS2 News show thieves stealing catalytic converters from a yard in the city of Lincoln Heights last March. At that time, 68 vehicles were targeted. Converters are valuable due to the precious metals inside that are quickly stripped and pawned for cash, but it’s not just catalytic converters that thieves have taken either. They also cut car batteries and spools of wire, all paid for with taxpayers’ money. READ MORE: Bail halved for Brandon McDowell, 22, accused of giving fatal dose of fentanyl to 20-year-old woman At the time, officials said they would increase security, but now thieves have hit the town again. They’re just not doing what they’re supposed to, political watchdog Jack Humpherville said. He also said that after the first burglary, the city should have done more to stop him. You think you would have some kind of security mechanism there, with cameras, a night watchman, some kind of alarm system. It’s security 101, Humpherville said. In fact, sources told CBS2 News that more than 200 catalytic converters have been stolen from city vehicles in the past year. To try to prevent it, city officials said vehicles are moved indoors when space is available. Funding was also secured to install an alarm system in the Lincoln Heights yard, and high-temperature markers are being used to identify the converters as city property in the event of theft. If someone is going to steal them and they have a number on them, nobody cares. They’ll be on the black market anyway, Humpherville said. NO MORE NEWS: LA County reports more than 100 deaths from COVID-19 While that may be the case, city officials are hoping increased security will keep taxpayer money out of the fence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/2022/01/20/cbs2-investigates-thieves-strip-nearly-40-catalytic-converters-from-city-vehicles-in-north-hollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos