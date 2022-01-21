Angelina Starts Rumors, Vinny Moves, Deena Breaks Up Feuds in ‘Hollywood Shore’





The “Hollywood Shore” episode ofJersey Shore: Family Vacationintroduces a new rumor concerning ajerseyshorecast member. This time it wasn’t about Angelina Larangeira, but rather a Vinny Guadagnino rumor. Despite Deena Cortese’s best efforts to ease the tension, there’s a new feud in the house. Here’s what happened in episode 3 ofJersey Shore: Family VacationSeason 5. Facebook Facebook logo Join Facebook to connect with Angelina Larangeira MTV Angelina and Chris start a rumor about Vinny in “Hollywood Shore” Tired of always making headlines, the Larangeiras concocted a rumor about Guadagnino. “Yo, they say on the street that Vinny got a girl pregnant,” Angelina told The Headliner over dinner before Pauly DelVecchio’s show. DelVecchio quickly denied the rumor, then FaceTimed Guadagnino for posterity. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, who investigated Angelina’s alleged side room in Old Bridge, was sure he would know if Guadagnino had impregnated anyone. “Maybe it’s stupidity,” Sorrentino told the cameras. Family dinner at “Hollywood Shore” | MTV “Congratulations, by the way, I heard you got someone pregnant,” Chris told Guadagnino on FaceTime. Guadagnino denied the rumors while Angelina defended her reasons for spreading them, citing past behavior of housemates “spreading rumors about [her].” Vinny Guadagnino sells his Los Angeles home in episode ‘JSFV’ So far this season, Guadagnino has moved from Staten Island to Los Angeles. In “Hollywood Shore”, he returns to the east coast. A quick recap: Guadagnino bought his home in the Hollywood Hills for $3,510,000 in November 2020 (viaTMZ). At the time, he was “bicoastal Vinny”. But in season 5 ofJersey Shore: Family Vacation, Guadagnino settled permanently on the west coast. In “Hollywood Shore,” fans saw Guadagnino list the house and quickly sell it less than a year after moving in, much to the disappointment of his roommates who came to visit California. ‘Hollywood Shore’ sparks feud between Vinny and Angelina, Deena tries to crush him During their 24-hour trip to Los Angeles, Cortese and Larangeira sit down to dinner with Guadagnino to discuss the pregnancy rumor. Guadagnino questioned her roommate who she heard the rumor about and who was claiming to be carrying her child. For information, the rumor is false. “It’s not my problem, none of this is my problem, all I say is what I heard,” Larangeira said, sticking to the rumor she had made up. . “People make stuff up about me all the time.” The Larangeiras have already made headlines regarding their wedding, doorbell security camera footage and beyond. Guadagnino has a working theory; this is why Larangeira invented the rumor. “Angelina her life is wildly messy and she just wants to spread chaos on other people,” Guadagnino told the cameras. RELATED: Jersey Shore: Vinny Guadagnino Once Said He’d Give Up His Reality Career Meanwhile, Cortese, who orchestrated the trip as a feel-good check for Guadagnino, became frustrated with the growing tension. “It was supposed to be a Vinny checkup, not a ‘fuck off Vinny’ trip,” she said. Despite her take on “Happy Birthday” and some not-so-keto desserts, tensions remained high at the end of “Hollywood Shore.” Other notable highlights in theJSFVthe episode included Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s incredibly delayed flight, as well as the Sorrentinos making placental shakes. Discover the new episodes ofJersey Shore: Family Vacationevery Jerzday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. RELATED: Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Angelina Larangeiras, Divorce Lawyer Vikki Ziegler, Is A Celebrity Herself

