



JP Haynie wants to bring a taste of New York to the Macon Little Theater

MACON, Ga. The Little Theater of Mâcon first appeared in 1934 at the corner of Riverside Drive and First Street. 85 years later, the man in charge brings Hollywood quality to productions. JP Haynie is the artistic director of the Macon Little Theatre. He practically grew up in the building, recited lines as a toddler, and met his wife on stage. But it was his 12 years in New York that would bring new experiences to the public. “In pre-production, they hired me to have makeup built on me, to do some test shooting,” JP said in reference to his role in “Men in Black 3.” These test shoots turned into a role in the feature film. “There was a day on set where it was just me, Will Smith and Josh Brolin, and they found my character pinned against the wall and the bad guy walked in first,” he said. Then came a gig that earned her a regular checkup for three years — the CBS courtroom drama, “The Good Wife.” “Every time they walked into the boardroom, every time they had company-wide discussions about issues and cases, I was in a lot of those scenes, a lot of those glamorous passages. in front of windows and doors,” he said with a chuckle. The Big Apple was fun, but Haynie and his wife wanted to come home to family and familiar ground. As the only paid employee, Haynie wears many hats, but one of her goals is to update the vintage theater experience. “It’s a QR code and it will take you to the new digital poster. It has full biographies and color photos of all of our cast members,” he said as he scrolled through the information displayed on a phone. People on stage usually have a 9 to 5, but Haynie wants people to see a taste of New York. “I hope people come here to see a show and they’re like, ‘Wow, I didn’t know my little community was capable of this,'” he said. It’s come full circle for this comedian, who is now settling in for the next chapter in the Macon Little Theater story. Tickets are on sale now for the theater’s upcoming comedy, “The 39 Steps,” based on Alfred Hitchcock’s spy thriller. They’re also hosting auditions for the upcoming musical, “Little Shop of Horrors,” on January 23 and 24 at 7:30 p.m. They are also thrilled to announce the surprise season finale show. After several months of trying to renegotiate contracts, they are thrilled to bring the classic young adult story “Anne of Green Gables” to the stage this spring. Tickets, audition information, and more season information are all available online at their website.

