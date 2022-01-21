Republic Day 2022 Patriotic Songs for Schools and Colleges Features: 5 Bollywood Desh-Bhakti Geet to Celebrate the Day with Pride





India will mark its 73rd Republic Day on January 26, 2022. It was on this day in 1950 that the Constitution of India came into effect, replacing the Government of India Act as a document India manager. This memorable day is celebrated with great enthusiasm and vigor in different educational institutions. Known for its culture and magnificent heritage, India has also excelled in technological and economic aspects. To honor the date, hoisting of the flag, costume contests, sketches, Republic Day debates and speeches, youth parliaments and cultural performances are organized in schools and universities.Republic Day 2022 Decoration Ideas for Schools and Colleges: Tricolor Balloons and DIY Paper Decoration Tips to Spark the Spirit of Patriotism (Watch Videos). It’s a day when most families get up early to watch the long-awaited annual parade and the many special Republic Day programs on their TVs. Whether you are a student or work for a company, celebrating Republic Day is constant and should be done as a priority. One thing that remains common in the celebration is music. On this Republic Day, listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patriotism in you. Moreover, we have selected the best Bollywood songs which can also be used for dance and choir performances in schools and colleges. Looked:Republic Day 2022 Rangoli Designs: Simple and creative Tiranga Rangoli patterns and tricolor design ideas to celebrate the day of national importance (watch the videos). 1.Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera The melodious song from the movie Swadesh has all the makings to raise patriotic goosebumps with its motivating lyrics and background instrumentals. 2.Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe The powerful track of the film Lakshya is full of patriotism. Sung with the soulful voice of Kunal Ganjawala, the song highlights the difficult life of soldiers on the border. 3.Teri Mitti The sentimental song honors the sacrifice of brave soldiers for their homeland and it’s a perfect song for the historic day. 4. Everyone from India The evergreen patriotic song will surely give the audience an adrenaline rush. 5.Ae Watan The song written by legendary veteran poet Gulzar hits the heart in the right place. The track was sung with the mesmerizing vocals of Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan. These pieces remind us of our golden past, our rich heritage and the supreme sacrifices of our Nation’s brave heroes to protect the country. As you prepare to celebrate Republic Day, be sure to add these patriotic tunes to your playlist. (The story above first appeared on LatestLY on January 21, 2022 at 11:21 a.m. IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and fashion of life, log on to our website latestly.com).

