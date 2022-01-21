Dhanush’s dad says actor and wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth aren’t divorced, calls it regular family fight

Days after actor Dhanush and his wife Aishwaryaa announced their separation after 18 years of marriage, his father Kasthuri Raja denied that the two are heading for a divorce. Dhanush’s father called the split a family feud.

Aishwaryaa is the eldest daughter of superstar Rajinikanth and has two sons with Dhanush, Yatra, 15, and Linga, 11.

Kasturi Raja told Dailythandhi newspaper that a disagreement took place between Dhanush and Aishwaryaa. He said, “Dhanush and Aishwarya are not divorced. It’s just a fight between them due to differences of opinion. So it was a routine family fight. Currently, the two are out of town and staying in Hyderabad. I talked to them on the phone and advised them too.”

Dhanush had announced his separation from his wife Aishwaryaa on January 17. The two shared a joint statement on their respective social media accounts. Dhanush wrote, Eighteen Years of Togetherness as Friends, Couples, Parents, and Supporters to Each Other. The journey has been one of growth, understanding, adjustment and adaptation. Today we stand in a place where our paths diverge. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to separate as a couple and take time to understand each other as individuals for the better. Please respect our decision and give us the privacy to handle this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread the love, D.

Sharing a photo with his father-in-law Rajinikanth after the National Awards last year, Dhanush wrote on Instagram, Winning a National Award for Best Actor on the same stage where my Thalaivar won the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award was just indescribable. Thank you to the national jury for giving me this honour. Thanks also to the press and media for your constant support.

Rajinikanth had also called Dhanush a good father and husband when launching Kaala music in 2018.

