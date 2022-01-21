Agastya Nanda, Ibrahim Ali Khan… Meet the next generation of Bollywood





PICTURE: Agastya Nanda with Zoya Akhtar. Photo: Courtesy of Shweta Bachchan Nanda/Instagram After Amitabh-Jaya and Abhishek-Aishwarya, the third generation of the Bachchan clan begins its rise to stardom. After being hired by Zoya Akhtar to play the male lead in his Archie comics universe adaptation opposite Sridevi’s younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor, and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Kapoor, Agastya Nanda – son of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan’s daughter, Shweta – is introduced to the art of facing the camera. And he learns quickly. “Neither of Agastya’s parents is an actor, so he relies on his grandparents and his Mamu (Uncle) Abhishek Bachchan for advice,” a source said. Subhash K Jha. “Agastya has always been a big fan of his grandfather and the Archie comics, so he has the advantage of being part of the cinematic universe he will soon officially occupy, even before facing the camera.” PICTURE: Ibrahim Ali Khan with his older sister Sara Ali Khan. Photo: Courtesy of Sara Ali Khan/Instagram But he is not the only one to perpetuate the dynastic tradition of Bollywood. From what we hear, the son of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim, is set for his screen debut, which could take place in 2022, pandemic permitting. Apparently, Saif wants Ibrahim to continue his studies, but the young boy wants to become an actor. That’s why we now see the otherwise shy Ibrahim at so many movie nights and why he’s suddenly so active on social media. We hear that Karan Johar is particularly keen to launch Ibrahim’s career. Dad Saif would rather his son find his own way in movies. In an interview with me some time ago, Saif told me: “Yes, he seems prepared, but I think he should wait a bit longer. He looks good and he is a very gentle. He’s safe in his space and has a sense of humor.” Ibrahim’s older sister, Sara Ali Khan, once said: “He plans to become an actor. But as I found out, it’s an easy dream to have, but a very difficult one to achieve. Ebrahim has talent. Once he staged a monologue for my mother and I. I was holding a sheet of paper on which his lines were written. I couldn’t look at the sheet, I was busy looking at his eyes. They were so emotional. IMAGE: Ah Panday. Photography: Courtesy of Ahaan Pandey / Instagram After casting Chunky Pandey’s daughter, Ananya Panday in 2019 Student of year 2, KJo can also cast Chunky’s nephew, Ahaan Panday. Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja is being groomed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala who launched Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan in 2021. Tadap. Govinda’s daughter Tina and Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya were unsuccessfully cast as actresses a few years ago. Interestingly, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav has no interest in playing. He wants to be a cook. Aamir Khan’s son Junaid and his daughter Ira are interested in filmmaking rather than acting. Shah Rukh’s son Aryan wants to be a director and has already made a short film.

