Bollywood actors and their expensive engagement rings.

Bollywood celebrities are so much in the popular zone that they lead very lavish lives. From houses to cars to jewelry and other expensive possessions, actors have everything they want in their lives. Well, weddings in Bollywood can be very rich affairs with the bride and groom decked out in millions of designer dresses and jewelry.

Well, speaking of jewelry, we are reminded of the topic where we give you a clear picture of some of the very expensive engagement rings of Bollywood actresses.

A report on newsmen.co.in talks about these expensive rings worn by actors Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. We refer to this story for our writing here.

Anushka Sharma married popular Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. It is a Jodi that is unique as it brings together the union of two different worlds, Anushka being an actor and Virat a cricketer. It is said that Anushka’s engagement ring was worth 1 crore rupees.

Kareena Kapoor, married to Saif Ali Khan, is from the Pataudi royal family. Saif being the son of Pataudi reigns in wealth. It is believed that Kareena’s engagement ring, which was a beautiful diamond ring, was worth Rs 75 lakh.

Miss Universe Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s wedding to Abhishek Bachchan was a memorable event in Bollywood. It is believed that Aishwarya’s engagement ring was a diamond ring which was worth Rs 50 lakh.

wow!! They are expensive brides for sure!!

