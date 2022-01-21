WeMissYouSRK trending on Twitter; fans say “please come back”

Bombay: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been keeping a low profile since his son Aryan Khan’s name emerged in a drug controversy last year. He returned to instagram recently after a gap of nearly four months. However, King Khan continues to remain absent on Twitter where Chennai Express actors enjoy a massive following of 42 million.

SRK’s latest tweet

Shah Rukh Khan’s last tweet was posted on September 23, 2021, where he tweeted about Disney+ Hotstar.

Fans ask to organize ‘AskSRK’ on Twitter

Her fans tend to use the hashtag “We miss you SRK” on the microblogging site with her old photos and videos. With nearly 26,000+ tweets, fans are celebrating being SRKian and expressing their emotions and how eagerly they look forward to hearing from him. They also asked Shah Rukh to at least lead his famous AskSRK on Twitter.

One fan tweeted, It’s been 4 months #WeMissYouSRK hope he’s back soon. Another fan wrote: Bollywood is not Bollywood without you.

”It’s been 3 years since his last movie & For nearly 4 months SRK is not active on social media, he also hasn’t tweeted on his birthday or tweeted for his fans on the day of the news year. We miss him dearly to his fans,” wrote a third person.

It’s been 3 years since his last movie

&

For almost 4 months, SRK is not active on social media, he also did not tweet on his birthday or tweet for his fans on new year’s day. We miss him a lot to his fans. #WeMissYouSRK pic.twitter.com/Dam8HNVfBn – (SRKIAN) (@Asliy0gi) January 20, 2022

It’s been 4 months since we saw our idol @iamsrk on Twitter. If this isn’t an announcement, please tweet a photo of yours. We are here for you and without you this bird app is incomplete and boring for us. Homecoming King #WeMissYouSRK – Arijit (@SRKian_Arijit) January 20, 2022

His latest Instagram post

SRK recently shared his first Instagram post since his son Aryan was arrested in a drug-related case. He dropped a commercial featuring him and his wife Gauri Khan.

On the professional level, SRK will then be seen in the film Pathan directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also has Atlees next and a cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 lined up.