Trending news: Kajraari Aankhen, Innocent Najakat… This Bollywood actress used to win trophies since childhood, you know who?

Guess the name of the celebrity: On social media, fans often share old and unseen memories related to their favorite stars making them evolve. He often brings back all the memories by sharing his childhood photo or images from his first look at the cinema. One of these images is making the rounds on social media these days. The girl seen in this new photo has given a great actress like Sridevi a lot of competition. He traveled 27 years in Bollywood with great elegance. She makes the hearts of her fans race in the blink of an eye.

Even after all these clues, if you can’t recognize this beauty, then without bothering you any longer, we still raise the curtain on this actress’ name. That girl standing with the trophy in the photo is none other than Madhuri Dixit, the daughter of Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak. Yes, that pretty little girl you see holding the trophy is your diva.

Madhuri Dixit started his film career with the 1984 film Abodh. At that time, he was only 16 years old. Madhuri, who has recorded trophies and wins to her name since childhood, has also recorded numerous awards in the film world. The universe of his expression is convincing. In his eyes, Madhuri can drive anyone crazy with his style.

Madhuri Dixit’s debut film Abodh couldn’t do anything special. But seeing the dedication of the actress, Subhash Ghai revived her and this was the turning point after which Madhuri’s luck shone. After that, she never looked back and thus obtained the world in the form of Madhuri, the actress whose smile always brings peace to millions of hearts.

