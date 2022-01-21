Entertainment
Hollywood Icon Backtracks After Decimating Johnny Depp’s Acting Career in Memoir
The shocking and newly unveiled rivalry that Brian Cox has with Johnny Depp was recently exposed in Cox’s memoir, and the internet has been shocked for months now over his description of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.
Brian Cox has recently written a memoir titled Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, in which he publicly spoke about Johnny Depp. As we have reported, this is what Cox had to say about Depp as an actor in his book.
Personable though Im sure he is, is so overblown, so overrated. I mean, Edward Scissorhands. Lets face it, if you come on with hands like that and pale, scarred-face makeup, you dont have to do anything. And he didnt. And subsequently, he’s done even less.
As one can read, the words are very harsh and critical and contrast how many feel about Johnny Depp, as he does have a massive following. Cox is actually connected to Depp in a slight way, as they were almost co-stars in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Cox turned down the role of the governor in Pirates of the Caribbean, which subsequently went to Jonathan Pryce. Although Cox’s memoir came out months ago, his words about Depp are resurfacing now in a big way, and it seems that Cox has found it necessary to apologize to the actor.
Succession star Brian Cox spoke to Yahoo! when he cleared the air about his feeling towards Depp.
What certain people accused me of was my lack of respect, and I really do not disrespect anybody involved in this profession because I know how difficult it is. Now, I may have reservations about their talent, but I certainly don’t disrespect them. And my reservations about Johnny Depp are minimal absolutely minimal. You know, I do think hes sometimes overblown, but I actually think hes also done some considerable work. Some of his work has really been extraordinarily good.
The explanation about his comments towards Depp seems slightly backhanded, as Cox still thinks that Depp has been overblown by Hollywood. Still, it appears that Cox has made it known that even if he has reservations about an actor, he respects anyone in the profession. He also commented that “some” of Depp’s work has been “extraordinary”. Cox has many films and series upcoming, but one of the most notable is the all-newBlade Runner: Black Lotus, where Cox voices Niander Wallace Sr.
More on Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp has been in the spotlight for quite some time, except lately, it is not with too much praise. Depp has been locked in a legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard where the two have a $150 million defamation case at stake.
Heard has sued Depp for domestic abuse, and Depp has countered for defamation, all of which has caused a massive unraveling for Depps career. Depp initially lost a libel case against UK tabloid The Sun after calling him a wife-beater. UK high court deemed that The Sun was not reporting false news, which led Depp to appeal the case, in which he lost again.
Related:Johnny Depp Brings Jack Sparrow Back to Life After Being Booted by Disney
Since then, Depp has gone through a whirlwind of a career spiral with both Disney and Warner Bros. dropping the actor from his respective films at each company. Removing Depp fromPirates of the Caribbeanfilmcaused instant outrage among fans, who have to singe heavily petitioned to bring the actor back. For a while, Depp was silent, but now, he is openly speaking out on cancel culture and how it is not always accurate. Fans have petitioned to bring Depp back to the franchise, with millions of thousands signing onto his defense.
Now, many are waiting for more news regardingPirates of the Caribbean 6.
At the moment, there are two films that are seemingly being developed. One is a film that takes place in the same universe as the previous films, but will have an entirely new storyline with a female-led caststarring Margot Robbie.Pirates of the Caribbean 6, which would theoretically be a continuation of the first five films, written by Craig Mazin and Ted Elliott. Neither of which are set to star Johnny Depp.
What do you think of Brian Cox’s statement to Depp? Let us know in the comments below!
