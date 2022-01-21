Entertainment
Ronald Smith: Tiffany LIES! We are not back together!
This week, Tiffany Franco announced that she reconciled with Ronald Smith.
The estranged spouses separated at the end of last summer, but have a long history of reconciliation despite messy breakups.
90 day fiance fans were surprised by Tiffany’s big news, however.
Ronald says this “reconciliation” is new to him, deny that they are back together.
As we reported, Tiffany Franco broke the apparent news this week.
She shared that she and Ronald Smith, her husband, have gotten back together.
“Yeah, we did,” Tiffany said in a short statement.
Tiffany then alleged, “We’re working on our family right now.”
It was not hearsay, a report based on inside sources or speculation.
the 90 day fiance alum herself reported on the state of her marriage.
Of course, the story made the rounds on social media.
Although they broke up and reconciled on several occasions (we’ve lost count, if we’re being honest), it’s still true.
Ronald clearly saw one of the headlines on Instagram…and responded in a comment.
“Wait, what did I miss?” Ronald wrote from his Instagram account in a comment under a screenshot of the article.
“Uh,” he warned, “In Touch Weekly is about to have a rude awakening.”
“Because, um, ja, I’m not aware of that, no no,” Ronald alleged.
First, we want to clarify that accounts are constantly being hacked or misused.
Although his comment still stands as of Thursday, January 20, it’s technically possible that his phone was stolen and misused.
It does, however, seem very likely that Tiffany and Ronald are speaking for themselves…but clearly, not for each other.
People were already wondering about the alleged reconciliation news because of Ronald’s Instagram.
Although he has yet to post a message officially debunking the claim, there are clear signs that he is not with Tiffany.
Namely, there are still photos of his new girlfriend pasted all over his page.
Tiffany claimed they were back together and working on their family.
Ronald countered by alleging that was untrue.
Unless there is a massive misunderstanding, these are mutually exclusive statements.
The most likely explanation is that someone is lying for some unknown reason.
Generally speaking, if one person says they are still together and another says they are not, the latter is telling the truth.
However, there are obvious exceptions, so let’s quickly go through speculate on some possibilities while waiting for Tiffany and Ronald to clarify.
The first and most obvious possibility is that Tiffany, for some reason, is deliberately lying.
This would mean that she would have contacted In weekly contact and lied to them, blowing his credibility even to describe his own marriage.
That’s what happened ? It seems unlikely, but let’s take a look at the possible motives.
The first possible motive for Tiffany to potentially lie would somehow sabotage Ronald’s life, create problems for him and his girlfriend.
(That is, assuming he and Lauren Fraser are still together…there are a lot of unknowns lingering in the air right now)
If Ronald was dating and a girlfriend heard about this, she might think that Ronald was secretly betraying her and breaking things off.
There’s a much more mundane potential motive: if Tiffany wanted to get attention on her social media.
She, like countless 90 day fiance stars, made Instagram mentions.
If she can attract more views, she could potentially earn more money. A banal pattern, but worth mentioning.
What if Tiffany was telling the truth and Ronald wasn’t?
How would that even work?
Well, a potential and purely hypothetical scenario could be that Ronald was in control of the damage.
Remember when Ronald went public with his new romance last year?
Tiffany shared that she and Ronald recently had a nude video chat together.
The implication was that he may be cheating on his girlfriend… with his wife.
One could imagine where Ronald might have run out of company and had another romantic conversation with Tiffany.
He could have potentially, in this supposed situation, have said whatever he thought Tiffany might want to hear to undress.
Ronald grabs his nut and falls asleep happy, and Tiffany shares the news.
It might even have happened more than once before Tiffany decided it was time to talk.
Well, if Ronald hadn’t actually broken up with his girlfriend and hadn’t really intended to pick up the pieces with Tiffany, he might go into panic mode.
There is no non-disordered result, but this conjecture is particularly disordered.
It’s weird that he hasn’t made a post one way or the other since that comment.
You would think he would loudly debunk Tiffany’s claim in a more public arena.
Or, you’d think he’d delete his comment calling his wife a liar. Certainly not doing nothing.
There was a buzz on social media that maybe Ronald, whatever the situation, was drinking when he left the comment.
While it’s always possible, we have to remember that people can write weirdly without the help of alcohol.
We hope that we will soon understand the whole situation of Tiffany and Ronald, because Daniel and Carley deserve better than this mess.
