‘Bat Out Of Hell’ singer Meat Loaf dies at 74





“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side,” the statement read. “Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him for the past 24 hours.” No cause of death was shared in the post. The singer, real name Marvin Lee Aday, was born in Dallas. Meat Loaf’s two biggest albums – 1977’s “Bat out of Hell” and the 1993 follow-up “Bat out of Hell II: Back into Hell” – produced numerous hit singles, including “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” , “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad” and “I’ll Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)”. He also won a Grammy in 1993 for Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance for the song “I’d Do Anything For Love”. Meat Loaf has also appeared in several TV shows and movies, including the cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” “Fight Club,” and “Wayne’s World.” The singer has spoken in the past about physical issues affecting his ability to perform. But in November 2021, he published on facebook that he would be back in the studio on New Years, while noting that he had had four back surgeries. “Back surgeries hurt everything. Before back surgeries I was still trying to put on shows, that’s when some of you saw me or heard of me. collapsing on stage and eventually stopping the UK tour. Couldn’t hit high notes due to back pain. Not a slight backache. Pain that would bring you to your knees,” he wrote. . In 2016, the singer collapsed during a concert in the Canadian city of Edmonton and was admitted to hospital. The cause was dehydration, a spokesperson said at the time.

