Indian Navy dances to Bollywood tunes during Republic Day rehearsal





As we approach the 73rd Republic Day, preparations for the grand celebration in New Delhi are underway. In such a scenario, a video showing the rehearsal of the Indian Navy’s Republic Day Parade has surfaced. The clip, shared on Twitter, was posted by the official Indian government pseudonym. In the clip, we see members of the Indian Navy dressed in their uniforms and holding their rifles upright during training at Vijay Chowk, New Delhi. But wait. They don’t work as expected. Instead, the staff, lined up in rows, cheers against their guns and dances to the beat of RD Burman’s famous composition. Duniya Mein Logon Ko. Meanwhile, the song is played by the Indian army band with aplomb. The caption of the video read: “I can’t forget this video of Indian Navy’s Republic Day Parade rehearsal in Vijay Chowk, New Delhi.” The caption credited photojournalist Arun Sharma for the original clip. The clip received over 46,800+ views. I can’t get over this video of @indiannavyRepublic Day parade rehearsal in Vijay Chowk, New Delhi. ???? Credits: @ARUNSHARMAJIpic.twitter.com/ERQOum3kf7 MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) January 19, 2022 Viewers raved about the video, calling it “beautiful”, “awesome”, “fantastic” and more. Really fantastic ???? Jai Hind ??????? Dill Mahapatra ???????? (@dillipmahapatra) January 19, 2022 Here is what another user wrote: Beautiful. What spirit???????? Swati Singh (@singhswati2021) January 19, 2022 One person was happy to see the staff enjoying their time during rehearsals. He wrote, “Good to see them enjoying…Jai Hind.” Good to see them enjoying.. Jai Hind!! VikasKGupta (@VikasKGupt) January 20, 2022 The clip was reposted by many people on the social media platform. Major Surendra Poonia tweeted the video and captioned it: “You will love it. Indian Navy Contingent applauding Indian Army Band during Republic Day Parade Rehearsal at Vijay Chowk, New Delhi. Jai Hind.” The post received over 2.60 lakh views. You will love it ????????????????

Indian Navy Contingent Encourage Indian Army Band to #Republic Day Parade rehearsal at Vijay Chowk, New Delhi

Jai Hind ???????????? pic.twitter.com/MjI2F37knB Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) January 20, 2022 One user wrote that he got goosebumps watching the “phenomenal” clip. Phenomenal. What happiness! I have goosebumps. Thanks for sharing. Jai Hind. May God bless and live my lovely armed forces. ???????????????????????????? Girish Jhunjhunwala (@GirishJhunjhun) January 20, 2022 Another commented: “Wow what a great show. The young officers are full of energy and joy.” Wow what a beautiful view???? Young officers full of energy and joy ???? Sonal Choudhary (@amsonal) January 20, 2022 “In the logo ko khush dekh kar hi din ki aadhi khushi mil jaati hai [Seeing them happy gives me half of my day’s share of joy]“, read one of the comments In the logo ko khush dekh kar hi din ki aadhi khushi mil jaati hai CA Ankit (@caankitnagpal) January 20, 2022 RD Burman’s famous song made a comeback in such an amazing way during this year’s Republic Day celebration. And, if you’re one of those who wants to revisit the classic number, read on. We have the original movie track Apnea Desh waiting for your attention. This year, the Republic Day parade will see some changes: it will start half an hour later due to foggy weather and it will only allow 24,000 people due to Covid-19 restrictions. Click for more new trends

