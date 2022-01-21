Theater Review: Whisper House at 59E59

From house of whispers, at 59E59.

Photo: Richard Termine

There’s Only One Shocking Moment In Duncan Sheik And Kyle Jarrows’ Apathetic New Musical House of Whispers. Ideally, we’d spend more of the musical with our hearts in our throats (as opposed to our eyes on our watches): it’s supposedly a thriller, with two murderous ghosts floating around. But sadly, there are no intentional scares in this show, neither the crawling, existential kind, nor the loud-sounding leaping kind. Even the daily horrors, the way people let themselves down, don’t give you goosebumps. At one point, however, a character deliberately breaks a beautiful prop and the audience gasps. This object had value, you could hear everyone thinking, and he shouldn’t just throw it away.

Indeed, house of whispers is haunted by a sense of waste. Too little happens in an hour and a half, although there seems to be a lot of plot material. The montage is promising: In 1942, a bereaved little boy, Christopher (Wyatt Cirbus), comes to live with his grumpy aunt, Lily (Samantha Mathis), who runs a lighthouse on the coast of Maine. The man hired by his aunts, Yasuhiro (James Yaegashi), is Japanese, which means he’s hated by the local sheriff (Jeb Brown), feared by the xenophobic Christopher, and in immediate danger of being swept away by the wartime governments’ treatment of enemy extraterrestrials. . Lighthouses are strange and liminal places, as are theaters, as are grieving and isolated spirits. Again house of whispers spends oddly little time exploring these intriguing shores, instead jostling the barely-drawn Christopher into a misunderstanding of Yasuhiro’s motives as fast as he can. Is the Japanese man a spy or does he stick around Lily for more personal reasons? The question is asked, then immediately answered.

It’s a start-and-stop show, full of hasty storytelling that nonetheless feels very slow. Jarrow and Sheik can’t seem to stop interrupting each other: After each short scene, two singing ghosts (Alex Boniello and Molly Hager) ooze onto the stage and gloat about how bad everyone feels. They’re a mean pair of storytellers, sneering at us like lyrics they’d all be better off dead while doing enough nonsense to keep the band at odds. The ectoplasmic duo wear sea-stained 1920s party clothes, and while we learn they were shipwrecked, we know very little about what doomed them to ghost status. Whatever the sin (maybe not confessing their love to each other? It comes up once), they now do their best to lure Christopher to his own watery grave. Both singers have great voices, but I started to dread seeing them because it meant the narrative was about to end again. A good hour after meeting the undead, is it really necessary to intervene like that?

Were there to tell you That it’s all real And if you’re terrified today This is how you’re supposed to feel (For real)

Who is the you in this word? They sing in front of an audience that is certainly not afraid of them. With their Billy Bustamante waving-arm wraith choreography and delaying drama tactics, these non-characters do more harm to the mood of the room than a submarine does to a troop carrier. To gain her otherworldly character, house of whispers needs a spooky atmosphere, and ghosts should be just the creatures to provide it. But they undermined the mood each time, their Beetlejuicily blithe attitude steering us away from the plight of little Christopher and even Yasuhiro, who soon eclipses the others as the protagonist to watch.

Jarrow wrote the book and co-wrote the lyrics; Sheik also wrote lyrics and took care of the often lush compositions; Civilians art director Steve Cosson directs. Among these men, there are almost 100 years of experience, but here they seem jostled and out of step with each other. Jarrows’ irony seems at war with Sheiks’ musical instincts, and Cosson stages the piece with a level of abstraction that is ultimately unnecessary. Set designer Alexander Dodge deftly uses strips of hanging gray fabric to suggest the inner curve of a lighthouse, but otherwise the world is barely realized. When two characters fall into the ocean (in winter, in Maine), they come out again, warm and totally dry. No wonder the actors seem so disconnected from their surroundings: the show doesn’t even believe in the sea.

It’s easy to imagine what the creative team wanted to do here, though. Close your eyes for house of whispers and you hear a hint of it a piece that must strain to be heard above the storm, a musical that is half musicians, half rain. The original bones are good: Jarrow and Sheik imagined characters whose natural state is to be afraid and wait, all watching the enemies alive, none of them being able to see the most dead. dangerous all around them. imagine the songs those people could sing! The pressure to condense their stories into 90 minutes, however, left no room for stillness, elaboration or fear. When we should be waiting in terror with them, we instead watch two ghosts do a sneaky hat of revenge. It’s horrifying, yes, but not in the way we hope.

house of whispers is at 59E59 until February 6.