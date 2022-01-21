Singer and actor Meat Loaf dies at 74

Meat Loaf, the singer and actor best known for his bestselling Bat out of hell albums and roles in films as varied as The Rocky Horror Picture Show and fight clubdied Thursday at the age of 74.

The news was confirmed by the singer’s family in a post on his official Facebook page. A cause of death was not given.

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends,” the family wrote. “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all the love and support we are going through this time of grief at losing such an inspiring artist and a beautiful man. We appreciate your understanding of our need for privacy at this time.

Meat Loaf first found success on the Broadway stage in the groundbreaking musical Hairand he had a brief but memorable role in Rocky Horror Picture Show as hapless deliveryman Eddie – but that was his 1977 album Bat out of hell which made him a superstar and a rock and roll icon.

The songs on Bat out of hell were written by stage composer Jim Steinman, but Meat Loaf’s boundless passion and bravery brought them to life in incredible ways. “I sang all the songs we did in character,” said Meat Loaf rolling stone in 2021. “I left myself. I was not method. I didn’t need to find anything in my past life to be able to sing his songs. I have become the song.

This explains why Meat Loaf has always considered himself a unique figure in the world of rock. “I’m different from Bette [Midler] or Cher or Sinatra,” Meat Loaf said rolling stone in 1993. “It may be a huge ego problem, but I tend to think of myself as the Robert De Niro of rock. I know it’s absurd, but my idols are either sportsmen or Robert De Niro.

The Robert De Niro of the rock saw Bat out of hell went platinum 14 times thanks to the hit singles “Paradise By The Dashboard Light”, “You Took The Words Right Out of My Mouth (Hot Summer Nights)” and “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad”. But the pressure to create a sequel caused an emotional breakdown in Meat Loaf and he temporarily lost his singing voice.

It was the beginning of a very dark chapter in his life marked by lawsuits, commercially disastrous cases and significant financial difficulties. “I felt like a leper,” Meat Loaf said in 1993. “I felt like I was on an island with my wife and two daughters.”

But a miracle happened in 1993 when he teamed up with Steinman to record Bat Out of Hell II: Back to Hell, and it sold 14 million copies, largely thanks to the worldwide hit single “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)”. It’s one of the most amazing comebacks in rock history.

Marvin Lee Aday was born in Dallas, Texas on September 27, 1947. He was a stocky baby and he claimed his father called him “Meat” when he was just four days old. His father was also a violent alcoholic who beat him regularly, and things at school weren’t much better since his large size caused the children to tease him mercilessly. Things turned around in high school when his tall stature proved to be an asset to the football team. He also discovered he suddenly had a vocal range of three and a half octaves in his sophomore year after a 12-pound blow landed on his head during an athletics event. (For the rest of his life, he believed the accident had somehow created his singing voice.)

When he was just 18, his mother passed away after a long battle with breast cancer. Shortly after the funeral, her father rushed into her room in a drunken rage with a butcher knife in his hand. “I fell out of bed just as he put that knife right into the mattress,” he said in 2018. “I was in a fight for my life. Apparently I broke three ribs and his nose , and I left the house barefoot in gym shorts and a t-shirt.

Seeing no reason to stay in Texas, Meat Loaf moved to Los Angeles to seek a career in show business. He formed a band called Meat Loaf Soul and opened up to artists like Taj Mahal and Janis Joplin, but found no traction until he was cast as Hair in 1968. This led to a record deal with Motown subsidiary Rare Earthm and a 1972 album of duets with singer Shaun Murphy under the Stoney & Meatloaf banner.

When the album failed to find an audience, he moved to New York and was cast in the Public Theater production of More than you deserve, a musical created by Jim Steinman. Meat Loaf’s big moment on the show was “More Than You Deserve.” “When I was singing [that] song, everybody got up and went crazy,” Meat Loaf said in 2021. “It happened every night, all week. At the end, I was like, ‘Maybe I should work with this Steinman guy. People tell me I can sing, but I’ve never sung like that.

Steinman and Meat Loaf formed a close bond that only grew stronger when they hit the road with the National Lampoon road show. Steinman played piano and Meat was John Belushi’s understudy, but during downtime they started working on songs and dreaming of a collaborative album. It took a while to actualize, and in 1975 it took a slight break when Meat Loaf took on the role of pompadoured motorcycle monster Eddie in the Rock Horror Picture Show, but they finally got it out. Bat out of hell in October 1977 with the help of Steve Popovich of Cleveland International Records and producer Todd Rundgren.

Critics rejected Bat out of hell like a ridiculously overdone mess, but relentless touring and an appearance on Saturday Night Live managed to gain a huge fan base. “Saturday Night Live broke the egg and Bat out of hell spread all over the world. “, Meat Loaf said in 2021. “We went from not selling any records at the end of May to being five times platinum. From then on, I was still 11 years old. I got up, I went to the radio in the morning, I went to soundchecks, I did interviews, I did the show, I sometimes went on the radio after the show. I would go to Rocky Horror Picture Show projections. »

The attempt to record a follow was an absolute disaster. “The problem was with a million different forces — his manager, his lawyers, his vocal cords, his brain,” Steinman said. rolling stone in 1993. “Actually, I just left. I spent seven months trying to follow up Bat out of hell with him, and it was a hellish nightmare. He had lost his voice, he had lost his home and he was practically losing his mind.

By the time he came out of the madness in 1981 with Doppleganger, his fans had moved on and the album was a huge commercial disappointment. Track albums Midnight at Lost and Found, Bad Attitude and Blind before stopping did even worse and Meat Loaf ended up declaring bankruptcy.

“It was awful,” Meat Loaf said in 1993. “The kids were beaten up. My wife was trying to write a check at the grocery store, and they wouldn’t take it, even though it was good. So I just worked. I always have. No big deal.

But he never stopped touring, especially in Europe where he maintained a loyal following, and he found acting work in films like Wayne’s World Leap of Faithand The gun in Betty Lou’s purse.

All the while, Steinman continued to write hits for Air Supply, Bonnie Tyler, and Barbra Streisand. After years of arguments and false starts, he finally got back together with Meat Loaf in 1993 for Bat Out of Hell II: Back to Hell. “Jim doesn’t know” Meat Loaf told Q before it came out“but a psychic told me that Jim had already written his best stuff and would never write like that again. If that doesn’t make three or four million, it’ll be a cold day in hell before they let us do another one.

The medium was a bit off. Bat Out of Hell II became the least likely album of the grunge era, and lead single “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)” was, by far, the greatest song of his entire career. career. The album reached No. 1 on the Hot 100 and it won a Grammy for Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance.

Meat Loaf was suddenly a household name again, and he landed acting jobs in everything from spice world and Nash Bridges to her memorable role as Bitch Tits in Fight club.

The follow-up albums of Bat Out of Hell II: Back to Hell were largely disappointing deals that were made without the cooperation of Jim Steinman, and their attempt to create a real Bat III collapsed when Steinman had a stroke. There have also been numerous lawsuits between the two sides, but Meat Loaf felt the public didn’t quite understand them.

“We never sued each other, no matter what people write,” he said in 2021. “It’s a fucking lie to say otherwise. I never sued Jim. Jim didn’t m never sued. Our managers sued each other. But my heart never sued Jim. And I know Jim’s heart never sued me.

Meat Loaf continued his busy touring schedule into the 2000s, but the purely physical nature of his stage performance began to take a toll on his health. He collapsed on stage in 2016 while singing “I’d do anything for love (but I won’t)” during a show in Edmonton, Canada. It was the last tour of his career.

When rolling stone met him at his Texas home in 2018, he said he spent much of his time watching reruns of Law and order and Blue bloodplaying online role-playing game Gladiator, and arguing with fans on his Facebook page. But he recognized that his once powerful singing voice wasn’t what it used to be.

“What’s different now is the tone of my voice,” he said. “They call it flat or off key. It’s not. It’s just that my tone is completely different than it was, and there’s nothing I can do about it.

When Steinman died in 2021, Meat Loaf spent two days on the phone with rolling stone talk about their long relationship, sometimes stopping to cry. “I don’t want to die, but I could die this year because of Jim,” he said. “I’m still with him and he’s here with me now. I have always been with Jim and Jim has always been with me. We belonged to each other body and soul. We do not have to know each other. We were each other.”