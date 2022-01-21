Connect with us

Bollywood Films Releasing On Festivals This Year

While numerous films, like ‘RRR’ and ‘Jersey,’ had their release dates pushed back due to an increase in Covid-19 cases in the early weeks of the year, Akshay Kumar has assured that his next film Bachchan Pandey will hit theaters on Hello.

The film ‘Bachchan Pandey’ will be released in theaters on March 18. Kumar made the news on his social media accounts, where he also revealed two new posters for the film.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s post here:

With the March 18 release date, Akshay Kumar has booked the Holi festival for his film’s release, similarly, other big stars have also booked dates around festivals for their film’s release. There is anticipation in the air with audiences eagerly awaiting the return of their favorite stars to the silver screen.

From Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Shamshera’ to Ajay Devgn’s ‘Runway 34,’ here are the films that are expected to release on festivals this year:

Ranbir Kapoor-Shamshera

‘Shamshera,’ a 2018 film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor, was announced. The film was meant to be released in 2020, however owing to the pandemic, the date was pushed back. Later, it was scheduled to be released in 2021, however, the theatrical release was again postponed owing to the second wave of Covid-19.

The film is now scheduled to be released on March 18, 2022. The film, along with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bachchan Pandey,’ will be released on Holi. The narrative of a dacoit tribe struggling for their rights and independence from the British will be told in the film.

Tiger Shroff-Heropanti 2

Heropanti (2014) marked the debut of Tiger Shroff and he is going to be back again to take the series forward with Heropanti 2. The romantic action film is directed by Ahmed Khan and besides Shroff, it stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria. As of now, it is scheduled to hit cinemas in April.

Tiger Shroff shared the poster of the film along with its release date on his Twitter handle, take a look here:

With the April 29 release date, ‘Heropanti 2’ will be released on the festival of Eid.

‘Heropanti 2’ is an upcoming sequel to Tiger Shroff’s debut film ‘Heropanti’ (2015) that’ll be directed and produced by Ahmed Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala respectively. This action-thriller stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Rakesh Krushna Joshi in prominent roles.

The plot of the movie revolves around a guy who helps the people at night from a robbery or kidnapping. The Indian government finds out about Tiger Shroff and sends him to Russia on a mission where he has to kill Russian troops at night. The story hits the climax when something goes wrong and people assume that he is the leader of the Russian troops.

Runway 34- Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rakul Preet Singh starrer ‘Runway 34’ is set to release in theaters on 29th April. The film also stars Angira Dhar and makes the directorial return of Devgn.

Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to announce the project and the film is set to release on the festival of Eid this year.

The film was originally titled ‘Mayday,’ and it is said to be based on a real-life incident that occurred a few years ago when a flight from a Middle-Eastern city was diverted to Trivandrum due to poor visibility, and the pilot was forced to make a May Day call. In the suspenseful thriller, Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh play pilots, while Boman Irani portrays the owner of an airline.

Apart from his Holi release ‘Bachchan Pandey,’ Akshay Kumar is all set to release his film ‘Ram Setu’ on Diwali 2022. According to reports, Akshay Kumar has locked the date for the release of his film, which will also be starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

‘Ram Setu’, which has been helmed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra was first announced on Diwali last year. It will be an action-adventure drama that will bring to light a story that is deeply rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage.

