Bat Out of Hell singer and actor Meat Loaf dies at 74





Meat Loaf, the larger-than-life rocker whose 1977 album Bat Out of Hell was one of the best-selling albums of all time, died on Thursday. He was 74 years old. His death was confirmed by his manager, Michael Greene. A declaration on the musicians’ Facebook page said his wife was by his side and his friends were with him during his last 24 hours. A cause of death was not given. Meat Loaf, who was born Marvin Lee Aday on September 27, 1947, had a career few could match. Over six decades, he has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, according to the statement, and appeared in several films, including The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Fight Club. We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all the love and support we are going through this time of grief at losing such an inspiring artist and a beautiful man, the statement read. From his heart to your souls, never stop swinging!

Meat Loafs’ death comes just a year after that of Jim Steinman, the songwriter who wrote Bat Out of Hell, a record that brought lyrical rock to the public at a time when, in the face of disco and punk, it couldn’t have been more old fashioned. The pair met when Mr. Steinman was commissioned to co-write a musical called More Than You Deserve, which played at New York’s Public Theater in 1973 and 1974. Meat Loaf was part of the cast. Later, Mr. Steinman was trying to write a post-apocalyptic musical based on Peter Pan, but unable to secure the rights to the tale, he turned the work into Bat Out of Hell, enlisting Meat Loaf for their give style and energy. who made hits out of them. The track alone is a mini-opera in itself, clocking in at 9 minutes 48 seconds and featuring plenty of musical breakdowns. Meat Loaf and Mr. Steinman continued to have legal disagreements, but still worked together, writing a sequel to 1993’s Bat Out of Hell Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell which included Id Do Anything for Love (but I Wont Do That), Meat Loafs only topped the Billboard 100 singles chart. won him the 1994 Grammy for Best Rock Vocal Performance, Solo.

Some reviewers might be suspicious of Meat Loafs’ music and show. John Rockwell, reviewing a 1977 live broadcast for The New York Times, began by noting that Meat Loaf is the rather graceless name a great rock artist chose for both himself and the group built around his singing. Despite this, Mr. Rockwell was soon convinced that Meat Loaf deserved to be the center of attention. He has a fine, fervent rock tenor and enough stage presence to completely dispense with the spotlight, he wrote, adding that one had to admire the unabashed intensity with which he was willing to wallow in such soap opera stupidity.

Mr. Steinman died in April 2021 at the age of 73. Meatloaf says Rolling Stone soon after Mr. Steinman had been the centerpiece of his life. In addition to his music, Meat Loaf has also appeared in dozens of TV shows and movies, according to IMDb. His first major role came in 1975 on The Rocky Horror Picture Show, where he played Eddie. He also appeared in Waynes World (1992), Spice World (1997), and Fight Club (1999). More recently, he had a role in several episodes of the 2017-18 TV series Ghost Wars. A full obituary will be published soon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/21/arts/music/meat-loaf-dead-marvin-lee-aday.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos