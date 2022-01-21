Five questions the new 2022 season must answer : NPR



There’s something right about the final season of ozark being presented by Netflix in two parts, given that breaking Bad did the same. breaking Bad has always been ozarkthe most obvious influence of Justified and maybe the second season of Fargo. The seven episodes that make up the first half of the fourth and final season (yes, that’s convoluted math) will arrive on the morning of January 21, so let’s take a look at some of the things that have yet to be ironed out. (Other than: why so many blue filters and why is it so dark all the time?)

Please note: Even asking these questions presupposes that you have seen the first three seasons, so if you continue to browse the series, please stop reading!

What about the criminal enterprise?

At the end of season 3, drug kingpin hitman Omar Navarro (Felix Solis)…well, there’s no nice way to say this, but he splashed bits of the lawyer cartel Helen (Janet McTeer) all over Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) Byrde. Omar kept kissing them, brain matter in their hair and everything, and said, “Today is our debut.” Marty’s relationship with Navarro has included everything from strained cooperation to being thrown into a dungeon. But with Helen irrelevant, what does Omar count for the Byrdes?

Navarro always seemed to have a fondness for Wendy; he admitted to admiring her determination to get whatever she wants. Where does he see Marty and Wendy in the organization, and does he really envision them both staying there? (The fact that no one has killed Marty yet is, by the way, probably the most implausible aspect of the series.)



What’s Ruth going to do with Darlene?

Finding out that Wendy was responsible for Ben’s death alienated Ruth (Julia Garner) from the Byrdes, especially when combined with the fact that Wendy also arranged the death of Ruth’s father, which Ruth continues to argue about. have deeply conflicting feelings. For her part, Wendy blames Ruth for not understanding the dangers of getting Ben out of the hospital.

As this estrangement intensified, Darlene took it upon herself to pick up a gun and avenge the colorful assault on Ruth at the hands of Frank Jr., giving Ruth something she rarely had. in her life: someone who acts to, in a sense, protect her. So it’s perhaps no surprise that Ruth was apparently persuaded to join Darlene and Wyatt (Charlie Tahan) in their revived heroin operation.



What future for Jonah and Charlotte?

One of the creative decisions that separates ozark of some other family crime dramas like Americans is that the parents decided to tell the children what was going on, pretty much right away. Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) and Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz) have known for a long time that their parents were deeply involved in crimes that even killed people. Charlotte seems to have almost adapted to it, slipping into a certain acceptance of the life she and her parents live.

Jonah, on the other hand, is understandably devastated by Helen’s revelation (at gunpoint) that it was Wendy who allowed the cartel to kill Ben (his own brother). Jonah has also always had an independent streak and the ability to work with or without help. Other shows have been willing to acknowledge that family and crime may not be able to coexist forever as children grow up and assert their own desires. Charlotte doesn’t seem to be moving away from her parents at this point, but what about her brother?



What about everyone else?

There’s a whole cast of secondary and tertiary characters, including Wyatt and Three, Maya, Sheriff Nix, Franks Sr. and Jr., and Helen’s daughter Erin. And they’re still out there just…involved. Not on the current clear lanes, but involved. Something will become of each of them. Heck, even Rachel is probably still somewhere after her trip to rehab at Marty’s expense, and while there’s no reason to believe we’ll ever see her again, fans were certainly agitated for it.

It remains to be seen how all of these people will fit into the final act, and let’s not sugarcoat how many of them will survive a show that brings people down as regularly as this one. I mean let’s see: Ash, Jacob, Del, Petty, Helen, Cade, Bobby, Mason, Grace, Ben, Sue, Russ, Boyd, Silverberg and all the Season 1 Episode 1 Massacre…c It’s something like murder all the other episodes. It’s hard to believe there aren’t more to come.



What is the Byrde marriage, after all?

The very first conflict introduced in ozarkMarty’s complicated story has always been Marty finding out that Wendy was cheating on him. Since then, the marriage has sometimes seemed like just an arrangement (they even said so) and at other times seemed to contain genuine affection. But how much either of these people would risk for each other, if the choice to do so were presented simply, is unclear. Would Marty let Wendy die? Would Wendy let Marty die? After all, she basically got her own brother killed, and she love him.

We often have the impression ozark must all build a massive test of their true feelings for each other, whether they will come together or turn around if the purely pragmatic “trust” between them breaks. Perhaps with Ruth as a fulcrum: would Marty let Wendy have Ruth killed, given that he feels much of the responsibility for dragging Ruth into all of this? Would Wendy let Marty have Ruth killed, given the guilt she already feels and her apparent belief that Marty is the cause of everyone’s problems in the first place?

These seven episodes will presumably begin to answer all of those questions. Seven more that don’t yet have a release date will reveal what the show’s writers have in mind and how cunning they are in relation to the underworld of criminals they’ve created.