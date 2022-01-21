KL Rahul to Marry Bollywood Actress Athiya Shetty in 2022: Reports





Reports say that the Karnataka cricketer is set to be awarded by BCCI for his consistent good show in international formats. The right-handed batsman – who leads the Indian side to limited overs in the absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma – is set to get an A+ contract for the next cricketing season. In 2021, Rahul’s progress has been quite phenomenal as the 29-year-old established himself as an all-format batsman and was finally rewarded last month when he was named vice-captain of the white ball. He even led the Indian team in the second Test against South Africa after regular Test skipper Virat Kohli was ruled out with a back spasm. While Kohli has also opted to step down as Test captain, the dapper fly-half looks like one of the favorites to become the permanent skipper in the red ball format. The year 2022 also feels like a forward-looking year for Rahul as he might take a big leap in his personal life as well. According to reports, the cricketer – who is dating Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty – is set to get married this year. Rahul and Athiya have been dating for three years now and have officially announced that they are dating. “The Athiya-Rahul marriage is definitely taking place in 2022. The couple has the blessing of both parents. As for Ahan, he too has a serious relationship with Tania Shroff and intends to marry her very soon, maybe even in 2022,” said a report from Bollywood Hungama. Earlier in November last year, he used his handful of social media to wish the actress on her birthday and even proclaimed his “love” to her. Shortly after guiding the Indian team to an emphatic victory over Scottish minnows in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup Group 2 Super 12 match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Rahul tweeted: “Happy birthday my love @theathiyashetty.” Athiya Shetty turned 29 on Friday, November 5. SA versus IND | Unchanged, India beat first, Magala replaces Jansen

