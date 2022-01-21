Dileep Bail news: Kerala actress kidnapping case: Crime Branch opposes actor Dileep’s early bail request in new case





KOCHI: The Crime Branch wing of the Kerala Police filed a statement in the Kerala High Court on Thursday opposing the early bail plea filed by actor Dileep in a case filed against him and five others for having allegedly threatened investigators investigating an actress’ sexual assault back in 2017. In its statement, the Crime Branch said it was the first time in the history of Kerala that a person charged with a serious offense had hatched a criminal conspiracy to harm the lives of investigators. “Given the facts and circumstances of the case and given the petitioners’ involvement in a serious crime and harming the lives of state law enforcement personnel, the petitioners are not in right to invoke such extraordinary discretionary recourse to bail prior to arrest,” the Crime Branch said in the statement.

Apart from Dileep, his younger brother – P Sivakumar – and brother-in-law – TN Suraj – also moved the high court to seek the same relief. The crime branch said the allegations against Dileep and other petitioners were “very serious” and said the in-custody questioning of the defendant was necessary to uncover the criminal plot hatched by them. The Crime Branch had recently registered the case on a complaint filed by an investigator based on an alleged audio clip of Dileep, which was broadcast by a TV station in which the actor was heard plotting to attack the official. . The actor and five others were convicted under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 116 (incitement), 118 (concealment of design to commit an offence), 120B (criminal association), 506 (criminal intimidation ) and 34 (criminal act committed). by several people). The joint plea submitted by the three claimed that the complaint filed against them by the officer – DySP (Crime Branch) Baiju Paulose – was “false”. They argued that the allegations in the FIR, recorded on the basis of the complaint, are “entirely false and baseless.” The actor and his relatives alleged, in the petition filed through attorney Philip T Varghese, that the intent behind filing the case was to take them into custody and humiliate them in front of them. the public. This apprehension arose from the past conduct of the complaining officer who, from the outset, attempted to falsely implicate the actor in the sexual assault case, according to the petition. The victim – an actress who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films – was abducted and allegedly sexually assaulted inside her car for two hours by some of the defendants, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped to a busy area. The entire act was filmed by some of the defendants to blackmail the actress. There are 10 defendants in the case and initially police arrested seven people. Dileep was subsequently arrested and released on bail later.

