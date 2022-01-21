Community Chorus brings collaboration and inclusion to the table | Culture & Leisure

The Northeastern State University/Community Chorus is kicking off the new year, with a performance scheduled for April, and the group will be accepting new members through February 1.

“We are thriving. The College/Community Choir is collaborating with NSU Opera Workshop to present a performance of musical theater choirs this semester,” said Dr. Jeffry Wall, Music Department Chair and Director of Choral Activities.

No audition is required for community members who want to sing. All they have to do is show up in room 301 of the Beaux-Arts pavilion at 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays. The choir meets in a large auditorium, which helps the singers social distance.

“We follow university protocols,” Wall said. “Masks – especially N95 masks – are recommended. Most wear them while we sing. We rehearse with the windows open in the room for ventilation, and we have small HEPA filters that we use.”

The choir is preparing for its performance on April 16 at 7 p.m. at the Center for Performing Arts.

The group provides a unique atmosphere where students can mingle with members of the community and form friendships with those they are not studying with.

“The University/Community Choir is unique in that it provides student credit opportunities as NSU courses and community members can join as well. It’s a beautiful synchronized dichotomy of all ages,” Wall said.

Benjamin Woolen is an NSU majoring in science, with a major in biology, and takes the course for credit.

“It’s one of my most enjoyable classes here at NSU, and I love talking about it and spreading the word to members of the Tahlequah community,” Woolen said.

He said that this semester they are collaborating with another class in the music department, called Opera Workshop.

“Don’t let the name fool you, because they do musicals as well as operas. As part of the collaboration, we perform quite a few songs by great bands from various musicals like ‘Masquerade’ from ‘Phantom of the Opera’ and ‘You Can’t Stop the Beat’ from ‘Hairspray’,” he said.

Woolen has been singing in a choir since middle school. He learned to sing at home and in church, so the choir has been an important part of his life. He finds satisfaction in knowing that he can connect with other singers.

“The choir is important to the community because it gives people another place to sing and a good outlet for stress,” Woolen said. “I also think that this community choir is important for the students who are part of it. It gives us a chance to be part of the Tahlequah community outside of college. I have personally developed important and deep friendships with the members of the community, and I wouldn’t trade that for anything in the world.”

Rhonda Carr is a community member who has been with the choir since 2013. After her children grew up, she found herself with more free time.

“It’s really hard to articulate the experience of making music in a band, being surrounded by the music and knowing that you’re part of it, but it’s wonderful. It was also a challenge to track college kids and the level of music they play,” Carr said.

She added that following the students helps her stay alert and on her toes.

“I love to sing all types of music, but some of my favorites are songs in languages ​​that aren’t common in American choral music. We’ve performed songs in Gaelic and Romanian, for example,” a- she declared.

Carter Combs, a local musician, enjoyed singing with the choir as it helps him maintain his voice, connect with others, and learn new things.

“As a singer, it’s a great feeling to be able to harmonize with someone else. I love that NSU provides me with that outlet. Also, NSU having a community choir allows older people to come and meet young people too. Singing with people is inherently a huge bonding experience, so it’s a good way to bond with new people,” he said.

Combs, like many choir members, sang in high school. He also performed as a member of the University Singers and Community Chorus while in college.

He currently performs with the Studio House project and plays frequently in Tahlequah and Tulsa.