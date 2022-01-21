This old video of Zeenat Aman talking about female stereotypes in Bollywood is sadly still relevant





It’s no secret that Bollywood is a male-dominated industry. Not only is there a huge pay gap, but women are also given few important roles. Have you heard of the sexy lamp test? Or if you replace the actress with a *sexy* lamp, it won’t affect the plot of the movie? Yes, most films, unfortunately, pass the test. Source: Imgur While the industry still hasn’t made much improvement when it comes to the suitability of a female character, things were worse back then. With characters that were on screen only as “eye candy,” the film industry offered limited opportunities for actresses to prove their mettle. And at such a time, actor Zeenat Aman spoke about this issue of discrimination. Source: NCR News In a video that surfaced online and shared by an Instagram pagevintage bollywood, Zeenat Aman is seen filming for the song Laila O Laila For the movie The victim. In an on-set conversation, she talks about how women are simply used as “ornaments” in a film. She said that the so-called heroine of the film just sings and dances around the hero, and is limited to such a “role”. 90% of the time most women here (in the industry) just play purely ornamental roles. They sing and dance and prance around the main man, and that’s about it. – Zeenat Aman Source: The digital hash The veteran actor further explained that changes are happening in the industry as women refuse to be in the shadow of the male lead. She said that more and more actresses demand good roles according to their abilities. Source: tumgir Zeenat goes on to say that with changing times, women are realizing their potential and claiming their position in the industry that works only for men, by men and on men. I think it’s exciting because women in India are finally getting something they can identify with other than just ornamentation. – Zeenat Aman Source: bollywood hungama Just like Zeenat said, change happens when you fight for it. Women should refuse to be locked into specific gender roles marked by society. If we don’t stand up and demand justice and fairness, we can’t change things. Source: The quintet The actor’s words resonate with us, but the sad thing is that even years later, they still remain so relevant, because things have changed, but not enough. Source: pinterest You can watch the full video here: We salute the actress for her powerful words that inspire women of all generations to pick up their swords and carve out a place for themselves by speaking out. We arrest you, queen!

