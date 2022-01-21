Jamie Dornan: the actor tipped to be the next James Bond after having shone in Belfast





THE Dds have been cut on Jamie Dornan becoming the next James Bond as the actor receives praise for his roles in Belfast and the TV drama The Tourist. The actor has seen his chances of being the next 007 reduced from 20-1 to 8-1 by leading bookmaker Coral. The main contender is Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page, who is the current favorite at 5-2 odds. Corals Harry Aitkenhead said: Dornan showed his talent recently in two very different roles in Belfast and The Tourist and we now believe he is one of the main contenders for the next James Bond. We have greatly reduced the chances of the Northern Irishman being the next 007. Other stars named by the bookmakers for the role include former favorite Tom Hardy at 7-2, James Norton 5-1, 7-1 Richard Madden 7-1 and Jamie Bell 10-1. READ MORE

007 James Bond: Films – In pictures



Sean Connery as James Bond in Dr. No (1962) Diana Rigg as Countess Tracy di Vicenzo and George Lazenby as James Bond in “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” (1969) Richard Kiel as Jaws battling Roger Moore as James Bond in The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) Desmond Llewelyn as Q with Pierce Brosnan as James Bond in Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) Sean Connery as James Bond in From Russia with Love (1963) Sean Connery as James Bond with Shirley Eaton as Jill Masterson in Goldfinger (1964) Sean Connery as James Bond in Thunderball (1965) Ursula Andress as Vesper Lynd with Peter Sellers as Evelyn Tremble in the non-EON Productions film Casino Royale (1967) Sean Connery as James Bond and Donald Pleasence as Ernst Stavro Blofeld in You Only Live Twice (1967) Charles Gray as Ernst Stavro Blofeld in Diamonds Are Forever (1971) Roger Moore as James Bond with Jane Seymour as Solitaire in Live and Let Die (1973) Christopher Lee as Scaramanga in The Man with the Golden Gun (1974) Richard Kiel as Jaws and Roger Moore as James Bond in Moonraker (1979), alongside Lois Chiles as Dr. Holly Goodhead Roger Moore as James Bond in For Your Eyes Only (1981) Roger Moore as James Bond kisses Maud Adams as Octopussy in Octopussy (1983) Sean Connery as James Bond in Never Say Never Again (1983), yet another non-EON Productions film Christopher Walken as Max Zorin and Grace Jones as May Day in James Bond: A View To A Kill (1985) Timothy Dalton as James Bond in The Living Daylights (1987) Timothy Dalton as James Bond with Carey Lowell and Pam Bouvier in License to Kill (1989) Pierce Brosnan as James Bond with Izabella Scoprupco as Natalya Fyodorovna Simonova in GoldenEye (1995) Denise Richards as Dr. Christmas Jones in The World Is Not Enough (1999) Madonna as Verity with Pierce Brosnan as James Bond in Day Another Day (2002) Daniel Craig as James Bond in Casino Royale (2006) Daniel Craig as James Bond and Olga Kurylenko as Camille in Quantum of Solace (2008) Daniel Craig as James Bond with Judi Dench as M in Skyfall (2012) Daniel Craig as James Bond in Specter (2015)

Dornan is currently back on nation screens in BBC1’s The Tourist where he plays a car crash victim who wakes up in hospital with amnesia. While his recent appearance in Kenneth Brannagh’s film, Belfast saw him tipped for an Oscar nomination after being named Best Supporting Actor at the Critics Choice and Golden Globes awards. Dornan, who is perhaps best known for his role in the Fifty Shades of Gray trilogy, credits the 2013 TV series The Fall with changing his career.

