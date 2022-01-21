Singer and actor was 74 – The Hollywood Reporter

Meat Loaf, the rock star behind the sale of monsters Bat out of hell trilogy of albums who was famous for her booming voice and theatrical presence and also made memorable appearances in The Rocky Horror Picture Show and fight club, is dead. He was 74 years old.

The singer died Thursday night with his wife Deborah by his side, his agent Michael Greene confirmed in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all the love and support we are going through this time of grief at losing such an inspiring artist and a beautiful man,” the statement read. “From his heart to your souls… never stop swinging!”

The statement adds that his daughters Pearl and Amanda were able to spend time with their father before his death. No cause of death has been revealed.

A larger-than-life character who found success on Broadway as well as television and film, Meat Loaf rose to worldwide fame with his solo debut, 1977. Bat out of hell, which sold over 14 million copies in the United States alone and became one of the best-selling albums of all time. The final entries in the trilogy, all featuring his signature and long, powerful ballads written and composed by the late Jim Steinman, would also sell in the millions.

Born Marvin Lee Aday on September 27, 1947 in Dallas, Texas, Meat Loaf was the son of Orvis, a former police officer, and Wilma, a schoolteacher. “Meat” was a nickname his father gave him, the singer told Oprah Winfrey in 2016, explaining that he was “born bright red” and looked like “nine and a half pounds of ground chuck”. Young Meat Loaf’s family life was disruptive, due to his father’s alcoholism and he spent some time living with his grandmother.

He left Texas for Los Angeles in 1967 to pursue a musical career. His first band, Meat Loaf Soul, had a number of name changes, including Popcorn Blizzard and Floating Circus, and toured with bands such as the Who and the Grateful Dead, but achieved only marginal success. . Working odd jobs, a chance encounter would lead to an audition for the LA production of the musical Hair.

On the strength of its performance Hair, Meat Loaf was offered the chance to record his debut album at Motown Records. In collaboration with Stoney Murphy, Motown released the record Stoney and meatloaf in 1971, but again success was limited and returned to work on the Broadway production of Hair.

In the early 1970s, Meat Loaf met writer Jim Steinman and starred in his Vietnam War musical. More than you deserve. The two then begin a fruitful artistic collaboration: Steinman writes and composes the music and Meat Loaf sings while bringing his charisma and his presence on stage as a leader.

The duo started working on the lyrical rock album Bat out of hell in 1972. It wasn’t released until 1977 and became a massive worldwide hit selling over 40 million copies. The album spawned the singles “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” and “Bat Out of Hell” and made Meat Loaf a household name.

Despite Steinman’s full creative input, Meat Loaf, with his name on the album, was firmly front and center when it came to promotional material and was the star attraction of the live shows. The distribution of credit and royalties for the success of Bat out of hell would lead to difficulties and even legal disputes between the two men in the following years.

“I know there are people who think I was the Frankenstein monster from Jim’s Dr. Frankenstein, but that’s not how it happened at all.” Meatloaf told the New York Times in 2019. He added, “I never do anything the way the writer intended. Jim wrote it, but it became my song.

Meat Loaf and Steinman corrected their differences to work on the 1981 album Doppleganger and later the 1984 album Bad attitude but both were commercial failures. In 1993, Meat Loaf and Steinman worked together on a direct sequel to Bat out of hell, entitled Bat Out of Hell II: Back to Hell, which featured the worldwide number one hit single “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do This)” with a video directed by Michael Bay. The album went multi-platinum and would lead to a successful third entry, Bat Out of Hell III: The Monster is Loose in 2006.

An established Broadway talent before his musical career took off, Meat Loaf branched out into film in the early 1970s. He memorably played motorcyclist Eddie in the cult film The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1973), having played the character as well as Dr. Everett Scott in the musical version.

For younger audiences, he gave a stunning performance in David Fincher’s fight club (1999), playing Robert “Bob” Paulsen, a former wrestler on steroids with gynecomastia. Hours after Meat Loaf’s death, “Robert Paulsen” began making its way onto social media as fans of the film paid tribute to him by posting photos and videos and the film’s farewell quote tied to his character: “his name was Robert Paulson”.

His other notable film credits include the role of Tiny in Wayne’s World (1992), the film by Alan Rudolph Roadie (1980) the film by Patrick Swayze Black Dog (1998) and cameos in spice world (1997) and Tenacious D in Fate’s Choice (2006).

On television, his long list of credits includes episodes of Elementary, Nash Bridges, phantom wars, South Park, The outer limits and The equalizer.

Survivors include his wife Deborah and daughters, Pearl and Amanda.