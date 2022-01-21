Entertainment
Avril Lavigne wears all-black leather while flirty with Mod Sun in West Hollywood
Avril Lavigne got flirty with boyfriend Mod Sun on Thursday while out for a walk in West Hollywood, Calif.
The 37-year-old rocker beamed as she and Mod, 34, kissed on a sidewalk in a public display of affection.
Avril recently added orange tips in her blonde hair which contrasts nicely with her all-black leather ensemble.
The Sk8er singer Boi wore a black leather jacket with matching skinny leather pants and completed her ensemble with black boots.
She also carried an orange Hermès handbag to match the locks of her hair.
Mod also kept it simple in an all-black ensemble.
He accessorized with sunglasses and wore a backwards black cap that read “Hot Model Sex”.
Mod, real name Derek Ryan Smith, shared a gushing tribute last November to Avril on Instagram to mark their one-year anniversary.
He kissed her on the cheek in a video on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “1 year with this angel.” I love you @avrillavigne movie.’ [sic]
The complicated rocker then shared it to her own Instagram Stories and simply posted, “Happy Birthday.”
Avril had a blast on Saturday at the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO 2022 event at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.
She seemed to be in her element as she wowed the crowd with several of her hits and interacted with the other band members.
Avril’s appearance at the concert was ahead of the release of her seventh studio album, Love Sux, which is due out February 25.
