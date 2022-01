Hollywood seeks to toughen animal abuse laws – CBS Miami

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) Dimmu, an adorable 5-month-old mini dachshund, fell awkwardly down a flight of stairs and broke his leg. She got overzealous and decided to jump, owner Farbod Tehranian said. READ MORE: Miami woman charged with operating 4 massage parlors as fronts for prostitution Midnight, a cute black cat, was also in a dark place, suffering from an unexplained limp. I love my cat, so I want to make sure it’s good, proclaimed Jacqueline Shirley. Both pampered pets are patients of the highly regarded VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital. But not all pets have such protective parents. This is precisely why the City of Hollywood took action at the Wednesday night commission meeting to crack down harder on those who neglect or abuse their animals. Joann Hussey, a spokeswoman for Hollywood, explained, “We have a new code officer and a more proactive approach to being able to pursue these cases. READ MORE: American Airlines flight to London returned to MIA after couple refused to wear masks A textual amendment to an already existing law was proposed and quickly passed to give Hollywood more enforcement when they see mistreated pets. It’s a long list: improper housing, improper housing, poor conditions up to too hot or too cold, not enough food or poorly attached to an inanimate object. Since Hollywood hired its new code compliance officer focused on finding abuse and neglect, coupled with a more proactive approach to finding pets in compromised conditions, the number of written violations has increased by nearly 90%. I think that’s a good thing. People who don’t take their pets should be penalized and punished to the fullest of the law, the Dimmus owner added. As Dimmu waits to find out if she needs a cast and Midnight returns home to rest, it may soon be the abusive or neglectful pet owners themselves who will need help. But lawyers, not doctors. If there are people doing things they shouldn’t be doing, you’re going to get caught and prosecuted, Hussey warned. Depending on the seriousness of the case, there may be a warning, a notice to appear before a special magistrate or an actual court appearance. NO MORE NEWS: COVID-19 Testing Site Search A final vote is expected in February.

