How a Young Actor Uses American Sign Language in Animation

At only 12 years old, Shaylee Mansfield is already innovating with the animated series “Madagascar: A Little Wild”. Despite his young age, it took him a long time to get here.

In an interview with Salon, she said she started acting “by accident”, but according to her mother,Mansfield was “born with a camera”. At a very young age, she started making videos with her family for their YouTube channel. ASL Corner, which teaches American Sign Language (ASL) and aspects of Deaf culture.

Mansfield was born deaf to deaf parents. Her younger sister is hearing. The whole family was featured in the documentary special “Born This Way Presents: Deaf Out Loud,” produced by Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin.

Although Mansfield said she “loves being on camera just to do it,” ASL Nook quickly became an influential channel, especially among hearing families raising deaf children. In one of the most popular videos, a little Mansfield sits cross-legged in an armchair in front of a Christmas tree and performs the children’s book “The Polar Express” with the seriousness of a Shakespearean actor. She is fascinating.

His big acting break came with “Noelle“, the 2019 Disney+ holiday movie starring Anna Kendrick. Mansfield plays a young girl who believes in Kendrick’s female Santa Claus. “We all thought it was a unique thing because deaf roles don’t happen often,” Mansfield said.

But she started booking ads. One for Disney World featuring his entire family at the amusement park, communicating with characters who know or are learning sign language,gone viraland won the Gold Award atthe LA Addies, the advertising industry’s biggest award. Her first starring role came in the 2020 Netflix movie “Feel the rhythm“, where she played a dancer.

The art of signing

Shaylee interacts with Dave in “Madagascar: A Little Wild” (Dreamworks)

As if all of that wasn’t enough, Mansfield is even teaching the entertainment industry new ways to incorporate deaf actors. She accomplished this latest milestone with her work on the show. “Madagascar: a bit wild“, a prequel to the DreamWorks Animation film franchise about animals at the Central Park Zoo who decide to escape.

In the show’s sixth season, Mansfield plays an animated character named and modeled after her. The show presents it as the first time that a signature performance (a signature) has been credited alongside spoken performances (voiceover).

“Getting credit is a huge deal,” Mansfield said. “This should have happened a long time ago.”

His game for the animated series had to happen on Zoom, due to the pandemic. “No set, props, and people to bounce off of,” Mansfield said. “I had to sign my lines multiple times, a little slower, from different angles for the animators to capture in drawing.”

Her favorite part of the experience? “Going all out with my facial expressions.”

Sign language is more than simple hand signals, but complex languages ​​with grammar that involves facial expressions, body movements,different dialects and regional accents. And ASL is just one type of sign language. As Mansfield wrote of herFacebookpage, “the word ‘voice’ is not reserved for people who ‘speak’ with their mouth. My hands and my language are truly my voice. »

But, as Mansfield told Salon, “people automatically associate voice with sounds,” leaving sign language aside.

A cautious step forward

We seem to be in a time of new awareness and interest in Deaf stories featuring, for the most part, artists (but not writers) who are actually Deaf. Shows like “Hawkeye” featured deaf actor Alaqua Cox and Jeremy Renner, who identifies as hard of hearing.

It’s hard not to feel cautious, though. The deaf and disabled community is used to our stories being told about us without us, usually badly. Marvel’s “The Eternals,” for example, didn’t have open subtitles to let deaf audiences experience Lauren Ridloffin’s deaf superhero theaters, and while “Hawkeye” had an episode that was the thing closest to my own personal experience of deafness that I have ever seen on screen, he too had an episode with gratifying ableism.

When asked what she wants hearing people to understand about experiences of deafness, Mansfield replied, “Know that not all deaf people are the same. Origins, identities, places, cultures , different languages, communities and opinions. Even our communication and accessibility preferences are not always the same. I want hearing people to listen to deaf people first and let us lead.

For Mansfield, who dreams of one day working behind and in front of the camera, acting is a process that combines imagination and lived experiences: “acting as someone who is not really me andme too. “His biggest challenge is to” get hired for any roles not just deaf roles. A lot of people said I looked like Rapunzel from ‘Tangled’, would it be cool to play her?”

With signature character named Shaylee, this season of “Madagascar: A Little Wild” has a chimpanzee character,David, who is deaf and who signs. Dave’s hearing sister also signs and performs for him.

“To be credited [as an actor]”said Mansfield, “I just hope it inspires people to redefine what ‘voice’ really means and create more voice-over jobs to sign deaf people. I mean, they’re masters at facial expressions!”

“Madagascar: A Little Wild” is now streaming on Hulu and Peacock.

