SLING TV is now available on VIZIO SmartCast | Business





IRVINE, Calif. and ENGLEWOOD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–January 20, 2022– VIZIO today announced that TV sling, a leading streaming service delivering the most popular live news, sports and kids entertainment shows, is now available on VIZIO SmartCast TVs. This press release is multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220120005259/en/ SLING TV is now available on VIZIO SmartCast (Photo: Business Wire) Millions of SmartCast users across America can now access the SLING app to watch the live content they love, plus over 150,000 on-demand shows and movies. With free channels like ABC News Live and premium cable networks like CNN, FOX News and MSNBC, SmartCast users can stay informed at a fraction of the cost of traditional cable subscriptions. Sports fans can listen to the latest sports news, analysis and feature films on ESPN, ESPN2, TNT and more. In line with our commitment to providing endless entertainment options and enhanced customer experiences, we are excited to provide SmartCast users with access to premium channels like ESPN and Showtime as well as sports, news and entertainment online. live through the SLING TV streaming app,” said Katherine Pond, Vice President of Business Development at VIZIO. With home screen access on VIZIO SmartCast, we are able to deliver our best-in-class service to millions of users across America,” said Seth Van Sickel, SVP Product and Operations, SLING. TV. SLING continues to be the most convenient way to watch the shows you love when you want, where you want, and on your terms across a wide range of device options. SLING joins a list of fan-favorite streaming services like Apple TV+, Discovery+, Disney+, HBOMax, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock and Prime Video already available on VIZIO SmartCast. VIZIO SmartCast also includes support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in, allowing viewers to stream, control and share content from their phone, tablet or laptop directly to the big screen. VIZIO continually improves the SmartCast platform with new features and content, so users have endless entertainment options. For a limited time, SmartCast users can check out SLING for three days free of charge. For more information, visit sling.com and for the latest programming and information, the blog What’s on Sling. About VIZIO Founded and based in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We’re driving the future of TVs with our industry-leading integrated smart TV platform and powerful SmartCast operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative soundbars that provide consumers with a superior audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to dynamically target and deliver ads. For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and instagram. About Sling TV Sling TV is an Emmy Award-winning live television service that offers over 700 channels from today’s most popular networks across its general market, Latin and international services. It is available on all major streaming devices, smart TVs, tablets, game consoles, computers and smartphones. Sling TV offers two streaming services for the general market, Sling Orange and Sling Blue, which collectively feature content from Disney/ESPN, Fox, NBC, AMC, A&E, AXS, Discovery, Scripps, Turner, Viacom, NBA TV , NFL Network, NHL Network, Pac-12 Networks, GSN, Hallmark, SHOWTIME, STARZ and EPIX. Sling TV offers customers access to free content, pay-per-view channels and services, as well as pay-per-view events and on-demand movies. Sling TV offers a suite of standalone and complementary Spanish-language services and packages suitable for English-dominant, bilingual, and Spanish-dominant American households. Sling TV is America’s leading provider of foreign language programming, with more than 400 channels in 27 languages. Additionally, Sling TV offers a variety of local channel solutions through the AirTV brand, which provides products and services that simplify the modern over-the-air (OTA) entertainment experience. Visit sling.com and AirTV.net for more information. Sling TV LLC and AirTV LLC are wholly owned subsidiaries of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH). Show source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220120005259/en/ CONTACT: Press contact for VIZIO: Melissa Hourigan Cloth media 720-608-1919 [email protected] Press contact for Sling TV: Shayna Silverman [email protected] KEYWORD: COLORADO UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FILM & VIDEO TV & RADIO EQUIPMENT CONSUMER ELECTRONICS ONLINE GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY ENTERTAINMENT SOURCE: VIZIO Holding Corp. Copyright BusinessWire 2022. PUBLISHED: 01/20/2022 08:19 AM/DISC: 01/20/2022 08:19 AM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220120005259/en

